 »   »   »  Manish Raisinghani Celebrates His Birthday; Avika Gor Wishes Him!

Television actor and model, Manish Raisinghani shot to popularity after playing the role of Sameer in the television show Teen Bahuraniyaan and is also known for his role Siddhant Rajendra Bharadwaj on Sasural Simar Ka. The viewers loved Avika and Manish's chemistry on the show. They had also nicknamed the couple as rosid (Roli and Siddhant). The actor had made a friendly appearance as a film star in Bollywood film, Heroine. His short film got recognised and selected at Cannes Film Festival.

The actor turns a year older today (July 22). Well, going by his Instagram story (vidoes and pictures), it looks like the actor is celebrating his birthday with his friends.

The actor shared a picture on his Instagram account and wrote, "Where do i sit? Was the question when u just flood my house with flowers @anila_radical.rosidian @preeti_radicalrosidian. I guess u sent one bouquet per hour of countdown after sending countdown flowers for the whole week . This is crazy. Thank u soo sooo much for flooding my house wid flowers and flooding my life with your love. The unconditional love! Thank u. #rosidians #radicalrosidians #gratitude #dassaalbemisaal #10saalbemisaal #colorstv @colorstv #love #manishraisinghan #ssk #sasuralsimarka #birthweek #birthdaycountdown #roses." - (sic)

His Sasural Simar Ka co-actress and rumoured girlfriend, Avika Gor, who is busy with Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, didn't forget to wish him on his special day! She took to social media to wish him! Sharing an adorable picture, the actress wrote, "@manishmischief wish you a very happy birthday shinchan. #stayblessed #staycrazy #stayhappy #rosid #aviman." - (sic)

We wish the actor, a very happy birthday.

