 »   »   » Manu Punjabi, Sara Khan, Tanya & Other TV Celebs Are All Set To Spread The Colours Of Joy 'HOLI'

Pearl V Puri

"Holi is the best time to celebrate with family and friends with colour, food and music. The festival of colours is celebrated to enjoy 'humanity' with full fervour and enthusiasm."

Manu Punjabi

"Holi celebrations are dear to me. These bright colours are believed to signify energy, life and joy. With everyone indulged in intoxicating drinks and mouth-watering delicacies, let's also take out time to celebrate humanity."

Tanya Sharma

"Life is full of colours, let this Holi festival add more colours to our life, and we enjoy them at their brightest shade. Enjoying the festival with music, food fun and these memories make our world beautiful."

Amrapali Gupta

"The colours of Holi, taste of traditional food with drinks and the music have spread all over the country. These celebrations also carry the message of love, brotherhood, and truth. So whenever you splash Holi colours on somebody, you give him a promise of being truthful towards him always, maintain brotherhood with him lifelong and shower him with all the possible love throughout your life."

Roopal Tyagi

"The celebration of Holi marked by the overwhelming use of colours, is said to commemorate the victory of good over evil and centres around the story of how Prahlad, the devoted worshipper of Lord Vishnu, was saved when demon king Hiranyakashyap's sister 'Holika. And the victory of good must be celebrated with good food and music."

Sara Khan

"Bright colours, water balloons, lavish gujiyas and melodious songs are the ingredients of perfect Holi. Enjoying the festival with friends and family is must for me and I love it."

Rakhi Sawant

"Holi is the apt time to break the ice, renew relationships and link yourself with those that you wanted to with a bit of colour, music and dance and enjoy over snacks and special drink."

Lovey Sasan

"Let the festival of Holi burns all negativity and bring positivity in life. I believe in celebrating with vibrant colours of love with a must Bollywood music and I'm also ready to cheat my diet and enjoy the festive food."

Roop Durgapal

"Holi is a time to reach out with the colours of joy. It is the time to love and forgive. It is the time expresses the happiness of being loved and to be loved through colours, festive food and musical events."

Roshni Sahota

"Holi is the best time to celebrate the colours of life, colours of joy, colours of happiness, colours of friendship, colours of love and all other colours you want to paint in your life. The celebrations continue with the fun over good food and music with your family and friends."

Parineeta Borthakur

"Holi celebrations are all about colours, music-dance and sweets. But it also reminds of the divine and eternal love of Krishna and Radha. It also reminds one of Narashima, Prahlada and Hiranyakashyapa and thus the fact that Truth and Humanity are invincible forces in the Universe."

Shalini Kapoor

"Holi for me is filled with sweets and family moments and crazy dance over Bollywood music and make memories to cherish for long to make my life colourful."