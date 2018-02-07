 »   »   » Meet Mr & Mrs Rode! Gautam Rode & Pankhuri Awasty’s Wedding Was No Less Than A FAIRYTALE Affair!

Gautam & Pankhuri At Mehendi Ceremony

Gautam shared a picture from their mehendi ceremony and wrote, "New Beginnings 😊😇 #mehendi." While Pankhuri looked beautiful in pink lehenga, Gautam looked handsome in royal blue kurta and pyjama.

Gautam & Pankhuri’s Mehendi Ceremony

Bride-to-be, Pankhuri too, shared a picture from her mehendi function and wrote, "And the countdown is over! First day, first function! #Mehendi."

Gautam & Pankhuri’s Shagun Ceremony

The Saraswatichandra actor, shared a picture from their engagement ceremony, which was a private affair. He wrote, "All set for our shagan 😇." The couple's outfit was by Ashley Rebello, and they were styled by celebrity stylist, Nida Shah.

Pankhuri At Her Shagun Ceremony

The actress too, shared her picture from the shagun ceremony and wrote, "The more you PRAISE and CELEBRATE your life, The more there is in life to CELEBRATE!! #Shagan."

Gautam & Pankhuri Dancing For ‘Dil Diyan Gallan'

For their sangeet ceremony, the couple got in touch with Ashely Rebello, who created the looks of Salman Khan and Katrina for Tiger Zinda Hai's song, ‘Dil Diyan Gallan' to recreate the same look for them. The jodi looked ‘aww'dorable as they danced to the song.

Pankhuri’s Sangeet Ceremony

Sharing the picture from the Sangeet ceremony Gautam wrote, "With my dancing partner for life 😊😇 #Sangeet, while Pankhuri wrote, "Why walk when you can dance? And this dance shall lead to forever!! #sangeet."

Meet Mr & Mrs Rode!

And, for the final day - the wedding day, Gautam wore a golden sherwani, while Pankhuri looked beautiful in red lehenga. Sharing this picture, Gautam wrote, Mr & Mrs Rode 😊😇 @pankhuri313."

Gautam & Pankhuri Are Now Married!

Pankhuri Awasthy shared the picture and wrote, "And here begins the journey together forever! #MrAndMrsRode #WeddingDay."

Pankhuri Awasthy

Sharing another candid picture from her wedding, Pankhuri Awasthy wrote, "Looking forward to all the tomorrows we shall have together!"

Gautam & Pankhuri Groove For Kat's Song, 'Nachde Ne Saare'!

Sharing the mehendi video, in which Gautam and Pankhuri were seen grooving for Kat's song, 'Nachde Ne Saare', Gautam wrote, "Colours, dance, fun and family ...all came together to celebrate our love story.. and infinite memories were created...😇 @pankhuri313 Outfit: @pawanandpranav ... Video by: @knottingbells."