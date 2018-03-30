 »   »   » Meet The Kapil Sharma Show’s Sunil Grover Aka Dr Mashoor Gulati’s Lookalike!

Sunil Grover in SHOCK after meeting his Mashoor Gulati Lookalike | FilmiBeat

Sunil Grover gained immense popularity for playing the role of Dr Mashoor Gulati on Sony TV's show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Dr Mashoor Gulati's took humorous digs at Kapil and the guests who came to the show with his funny prescription and medicines, which made people laugh!

Surprisingly, Meiyang Chang, who is currently holidaying in Sri Lanka has found Dr Mashoor Gulati's lookalike! Sharing a picture snapped with Dr Gulati's lookalike, Meiyang introduced him to fans and Sunil Grover.

Meiyang wrote, "जैसा की Paritosh Tripathi ने बिलकुल सही फरमाया; Einstein नहीं, ये jobless Dr. Mashoor Gulati हैं . Bhai @WhoSunilGrover , आपकी याद आ गई! 🤗 #Dambulla #SriLanka." - (sic)

Even Sunil Grover was surprised as the man looked exactly like his character Dr. Mashoor Gulati. The actor-comedian replied to Meiyang, "Ha ha ha ha I can't believe this bro !! Aisa Kaun dikhta hai bhai." - (sic)

Meanwhile, Sunil Grover and Bigg Boss 11 winner, Shilpa Shinde will be seen in a web series which is apparently a cricket comedy digital show. The show will be helmed by the sister duo, Preeti and Neeti Simoes.

Recently, Sunil shared a picture, in which he was seen selling vegetables. The picture went viral and soon fans started advising Sunil to join Kapil's show. Many of them even felt it was a dig at Kapil's new show (Is Sunil feeling that selling vegetables is better than joining Kapil's show? Just saying!)

Sunil didn't stop there and he shared another picture, in which he can be seen trying his hands at playing a tabla. This photo too, received a lot of comments from his fans, who asked him to return to television.

Well, whatever Kapil or Sunil do, the fans have been comparing and relating them to each other. Although a few fans have lost hope on seeing the duo together, many of them are still trying to convince Sunil to return to Kapil's show.