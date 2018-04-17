 »   »   » Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi’s Shakti Arora & Neha Saxena Get Married In A Hush-hush Affair! (SEE PIC)

Related Articles
Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actor, Shakti Arora and Neha Saxena, who got engaged in 2014, were all set to get married November (2016). But the wedding got postponed due to demonetisation.
There were also reports that the couple had parted ways. Shakti had silenced the rumours by sharing a post on social media. Now, it seems that the two have finally tied a knot. Apparently, the wedding took place on April 6 (2018) in Mumbai.
Shakti & Neha Get Married In A Hush-hush Affair!
Shakti and Neha shared their wedding picture. Neha wrote, "A dream you dream alone is only a dream. A dream you dream together is reality" ❤️"
Shakti & Neha’s Wedding
About the wedding, Shakti was quoted by TOI as saying, "We had the haldi ceremony in the morning and pheras in the evening. It was a private affair with only our immediate families in attendance."
Shakti Adds
"Both of us have been relatively free over the past few months and so, decided to take the plunge. It seemed like the perfect time, as I am planning to take up something soon and will become busy."
Regarding The Rumours Of Their Wedding
It has to be recalled that there were rumours of the actors' wedding a couple of years ago. Regarding the same, Shakti told the leading daily, "I can't change that because being public figures, we are bound to be judged and speculated upon all the time."
Has Life Changed Post Wedding?
When asked whether his life changed post wedding, the actor said, "The feeling is yet to sink in and I don't feel like a married man yet. Abhi tak kuch samajh nahi aa raha, but it's a nice feeling."
Shakti & Neha’s Honeymoon Plan
The couple is planning to visit Norway for their honeymoon. It has to be recalled that earlier, when Shakti was asked about the wedding plans, he told an entertainment portal that he doesn't believe in a big fat wedding.
Shakti Further Said
He had further said that he is a quite private about his life although people know about their relationship, "It won't be a big wedding, it will be a quiet one and my close friends will be there. I want it to be a private affair. I think the concentration should be on an actor's performance and not in his private life."
Shakti & Neha
Shakti and Neha first met on the sets of Tere Liye. They played a couple on the show, but they were just friends then. Later, they realised their love for each other.
