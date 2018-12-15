 »   »   »  #MeToo! Alok Nath’s Anticipatory Bail Plea In Vinta Nanda Rape Case Rejected!

Television producer, Vinta Nanda had lodged a police complaint against 'sanskari babuji' Alok Nath on November 21. She had accused him of raping her 19 years ago through her social media account. But, the actor had denied the allegations and filed a suit against the complainant, seeking Rs 1 as damaged for defaming him. Following the allegations made by Vinta, Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) expelled Alok from the association.

Recently, there were reports that the actor has gone missing ever since the complaint was lodged. When his counsel was contacted, he had said, "The summons was issued but was not served as Nath is not in Mumbai. He will return to the city this week and will definitely visit Oshiwara police station. He is in touch with me. I have not read the contents of the summons." According to the latest report, the actor had applied for anticipatory bail, but it has been rejected.

Recently, the actor had filed anticipatory bail at the Dindoshi Sessions Court in Mumbai to avoid getting arrested in connection with the case. According to PTI report, "The plea for pre-arrest bail was filed before Additional Sessions Judge S S Oza Thursday. The court on Friday adjourned the matter to December 20, after the complainant's lawyer sought time to file an intervention plea opposing bail for Alok Nath."

According to the latest report, the court has rejected the bail plea. Dhruti Kapadia, counsel for Vinta Nanda, told Mid-day that Nath's plea was not granted by the court. "The anticipatory bail application was filed by his lawyer, but the plea was not granted, as we sought time to file an intervention application in the matter."

Most Read: BB 12: Rohit Suchanti Eliminated; Double Ishqbaazi On Bigg Boss As Salman & SRK Are Back Together!