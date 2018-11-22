 »   »   »  Mirzapur’s Shweta Tripathi On Ma*tur*ation Scene: It Was A Normal Scene; Was Like Having A Coffee!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
After Kiara Advani in Lust Stories and Swara Bhaskar in Veer Di Wedding, now Shweta Tripathi has joined the league of sensationalism. Shweta marks a bold entry in the most-talked about web series Mirzapur with a masturbation scene to be precise! This is for the first time that the actress has donned such a bold avatar on screen. On the show, Shweta plays the role of Golu Gupta. In the first episode itself, Shweta is shown reading a book in a library and aroused with a sexually descriptive book!
The scene has become the topic of discussion, and Shweta is not too happy with all the attention coming her way!
Shweta On Masturbation Scene
Regarding the scene, Shweta told Zoom TV digital, "I don't know why the media is even talking about it. When you will watch the series, you will not even remember this scene. When I was told that I had to do the scene, I did not say, "Karan (Anshuman), yeh scene hum kaise karenge?" It was a normal scene. It was like having coffee. Also, women definitely masturbate lesser than men do."
Shweta Is Surprised To Know That The Scene Was Being Discussed
She further added, "When I got to know that this scene was being discussed, I was totally surprised. But then I realised that it was normal for me, maybe not for others."
Ali Fazal Supports Shweta
Ali Fazal, who is seen playing the role of Guddu on the show, seconded Shweta. He said, "Ladka karta masturbate toh kehte ki bohot daring scene hai. Ladki ne kiya toh aapki sabhyata yaad aa jati hai. Hamare centuries-old issues hain, joki galat hain. Kamasutra is a huge part of Indian culture. We should be proud of it. Sex is a big part of Indian culture in many senses."
Shweta Says…
"I am so happy and proud that all the women of Mirzapur, they are very aware of their sexual desires. This scene is there to show the mindspace of Golu Gupta, my character, to the audience."
