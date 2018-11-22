 »   »   »  Mirzapur’s Shweta Tripathi On Ma*tur*ation Scene: It Was A Normal Scene; Was Like Having A Coffee!

Shweta On Masturbation Scene

Regarding the scene, Shweta told Zoom TV digital, "I don't know why the media is even talking about it. When you will watch the series, you will not even remember this scene. When I was told that I had to do the scene, I did not say, "Karan (Anshuman), yeh scene hum kaise karenge?" It was a normal scene. It was like having coffee. Also, women definitely masturbate lesser than men do."

Shweta Is Surprised To Know That The Scene Was Being Discussed

She further added, "When I got to know that this scene was being discussed, I was totally surprised. But then I realised that it was normal for me, maybe not for others."

Ali Fazal Supports Shweta

Ali Fazal, who is seen playing the role of Guddu on the show, seconded Shweta. He said, "Ladka karta masturbate toh kehte ki bohot daring scene hai. Ladki ne kiya toh aapki sabhyata yaad aa jati hai. Hamare centuries-old issues hain, joki galat hain. Kamasutra is a huge part of Indian culture. We should be proud of it. Sex is a big part of Indian culture in many senses."

Shweta Says…

"I am so happy and proud that all the women of Mirzapur, they are very aware of their sexual desires. This scene is there to show the mindspace of Golu Gupta, my character, to the audience."