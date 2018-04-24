 »   »   » Mishal Raheja Says It’s Like A Gift To Be Part Of Kumkum Bhagya, Regrets Quitting Laagi Tujhse Lagan

Mishal Raheja To Enter Kumkum Bhagya

When asked as to whether there is any pressure on him to enter the show as Kumkum Bhagya is already a hit show, the actor told TOI, "I see at it with a different perspective. I feel when you enter a show which is already such a huge hit the pressure on you is less."

Mishal Says It’s A Gift To Be Part Of A Hit Show!

He adds, "It is like a gift and I won't have any tension to maintain the ratings. I can be relaxed and just focus on my part. So it is only a win-win situation."

The Actor Says He Never Planned His Breaks

It has to be recalled that the actor was seen in a hit show, Laagi Tujhse Lagan. Post the show, he took a long break. He was recently seen on Ishq Ka Rang Safed and again took a break. When asked if he plans his long breaks between each shows purposely, the actor said, "I have never planned my breaks it has just happened."

Post Laagi Tujhse Lagan, The Actor Was Busy With Other Things

Mishal told the leading daily, "After Laagi Tujhse Lagan people thought that I purposely kept myself away from television, but it's not like that. I was busy doing few others things which unfortunately did not materialise."

Mishal Makes A Comeback To TV After 14 Months Break!

"I did a short film for a youth channel in the meanwhile. Then I returned with Ishq Ka Rang Safed in 2016 and now after a 14 months break I am back with Kumkum Bhagya."

The Actor Talks About Datta Bhau Role

When asked as to whether he still wants to do the role like Datta bhau as it was strong and much loved character, he says, "Datta bhau's character was a God's gift to me, but I can't keep thinking all my life. I have already done the character and achieved success now I have to move on I can't keep thinking about it."

Mishal Regrets Quitting Laagi Tujhse Lagan

The actor regrets quitting the show when he was at his peak. He adds that if he had same knowledge and maturity about the industry, he wouldn't have taken the decision.