English
 »   »   »  Mouni Roy Birthday: Sriti Jha, Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan & Others Wish The Naagin Actress!

Mouni Roy Birthday: Sriti Jha, Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan & Others Wish The Naagin Actress!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Mouni Roy is celebrating her 34th birthday today (September 28, 2018). The actress is ringing in her birthday in Greece with her closest friends - Aashka Goradia, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sohanna Sinha and others. Regarding her birthday plans, the actress told HT, "I am in Greece with five of my closest friends. Athens has a lot of history, so I'm quite excited and looking forward to exploring the 5000 year old history there. Visiting Mykonos will be the fun part of the trip, and there are enough days for all of us to accommodate whatever we want to do every day."

    Mouni's friends from television industry took to social media to wish her on her special day. Take a look at the wishes below!

    Sriti Jha

    Sriti had wished the actress three days before her big day. Sriti captioned a picture on her Insta story and wished the actress yet again on her birthday. She wrote, "It must be brought to attention that this person on the right was born today. And we're rejoicing that she was... because she makes it prettier down here.. well done @mouniroy. P.s: sorry for wishing on the wrong day. P.p.s: I love you!" - (sic)

    Arjun Bijlani

    Mouni's Naagin co-actor Arjun Bijlani wrote, "Happy birthday @imouniroy .wish u the peace and love ur always looking for rest u achieve anyway.god bless u buddy. #friends #buddy." - (sic)

    Adaa Khan

    Adaa Khan shared a video and wrote, "Happiest birthday to dis beautiful girl @imouniroy ! Be as crazy n awesome as u are 🤗🤗 love u always be happy ❤️❤️❤️ #shivsha #shesha #shivanya." - (sic)

    Sanjeeda Sheikh

    Sanjeeda, who is with Mouni in Greece, shared a cute video and wrote, "Happy bday to this crazy chotu @imouniroy..i speak to you so much that words are less when i have to write something 🙈..haha..but i truly want you to be happy and want the best for you ❤️...your happy pill always 😘😘😘😘😘" - (sic)

    Aashka Goradia

    Aashka shared a couple of pictures and wrote, "@imouniroy It's your Birthday!!! You Moon Child, You kind heart, You sparkling star. May your life be full of Great Health, Love, Success, Endless dance and unstoppable rhythm. May you romance Ryan on screen and find one off screen. May your LA LA LAND always be filled with smiles and faith. May you always be guided. #iloveyoubirthdaygirl ❤️." - (sic)

    Sohanna Sinha

    Sohanna wrote, ""There is so much I can write but I would say a good friend knows all your best stories but a best friend will live that with you , you and me can communicate with face expressions that's what I can write for you , may you shine always my love happy happy birthday my moun and yes this birthday we were at our #epicshit love and love always 😘😘😘😘😘😘🎂🎂🍷🍷🍷" - (sic)

    SURPRISING! Are Kapil Sharma & Sunil Grover Friends Again?

    Story first published: Friday, September 28, 2018, 15:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 28, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue