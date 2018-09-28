 »   »   »  Mouni Roy Birthday: Sriti Jha, Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan & Others Wish The Naagin Actress!

Sriti Jha

Sriti had wished the actress three days before her big day. Sriti captioned a picture on her Insta story and wished the actress yet again on her birthday. She wrote, "It must be brought to attention that this person on the right was born today. And we're rejoicing that she was... because she makes it prettier down here.. well done @mouniroy. P.s: sorry for wishing on the wrong day. P.p.s: I love you!" - (sic)

Arjun Bijlani

Mouni's Naagin co-actor Arjun Bijlani wrote, "Happy birthday @imouniroy .wish u the peace and love ur always looking for rest u achieve anyway.god bless u buddy. #friends #buddy." - (sic)

Adaa Khan

Adaa Khan shared a video and wrote, "Happiest birthday to dis beautiful girl @imouniroy ! Be as crazy n awesome as u are 🤗🤗 love u always be happy ❤️❤️❤️ #shivsha #shesha #shivanya." - (sic)

Sanjeeda Sheikh

Sanjeeda, who is with Mouni in Greece, shared a cute video and wrote, "Happy bday to this crazy chotu @imouniroy..i speak to you so much that words are less when i have to write something 🙈..haha..but i truly want you to be happy and want the best for you ❤️...your happy pill always 😘😘😘😘😘" - (sic)

Aashka Goradia

Aashka shared a couple of pictures and wrote, "@imouniroy It's your Birthday!!! You Moon Child, You kind heart, You sparkling star. May your life be full of Great Health, Love, Success, Endless dance and unstoppable rhythm. May you romance Ryan on screen and find one off screen. May your LA LA LAND always be filled with smiles and faith. May you always be guided. #iloveyoubirthdaygirl ❤️." - (sic)

Sohanna Sinha

Sohanna wrote, ""There is so much I can write but I would say a good friend knows all your best stories but a best friend will live that with you , you and me can communicate with face expressions that's what I can write for you , may you shine always my love happy happy birthday my moun and yes this birthday we were at our #epicshit love and love always 😘😘😘😘😘😘🎂🎂🍷🍷🍷" - (sic)