 »   »   » Here’s Mouni Roy’s Special Shout Out To Naagin 3 Actress Karishma Tanna

Naagin 3 is all set to hit the television screen soon. The promo of the show was also released a few days ago on Colors TV. The viewers have been eagerly waiting for the third season.

Mouni Roy set a benchmark on the first and second season. But, as we all know the makers have roped in new cast for the show, hence Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan will not be seen. Recently, Ekta introduced fans to the first Naagin, Karishma Tanna.

While a few fans have accepted the fact that new cast will be seen on the show, many of them were upset and wanted old cast, especially their favourite actress, Mouni Roy! Now, the actress herself has come out in support of Karishma.

In a special video shout-out for Karishma, Mouni has sent her love, luck and a big hug. She is sure that Karishma will going to do exceedingly well on the show, which has given her (Mouni) a lot!

In the video, Mouni is seen telling, "This is a big shout-out to Karishma! Ekta ma'am recently unveiled the first Naagin which is her. We all know that this show is extremely important to me, very close to my heart." - (sic)

"All the very best, Karishma! I know that you are going to do exceedingly well and it's a show that has given me a lot. I am sure it is going to do the same for the entire cast this season. You are very graceful, very tall and a very good actor. So, all my best wishes, love, luck and a big hug." - (sic)

Sharing Mouni's video, Karishma wrote, "A heartfelt thank you to Ekta for bestowing trust in me to step into the big shoes of Mouni for Naagin , she's left a mark and her fans including me can't think of replacing her." - (sic)

"It's a new season and I hope I can do the same justice that she did to the show . Thank you so much Mouni for the words of encouragement , estatic about starting this new journey with the mammoth brand , love always KT 😘🙏❤️ @ektaravikapoor @imouniroy @colorstv." - (sic)

Meanwhile, Ekta has roped in Aman Gandhi, who will be seen playing a negative role on the show. He was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "I am very very excited to work with Balaji and Naagin being the brand name that it is, I am really happy about it."