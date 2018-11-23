 »   »   »  MTV Roadies Fame Raghu Ram To Marry Natalie Di Luccio In December In Goa!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
MTV Roadies creator Raghu Ram is all set to tie the knot with his Italian-Canadian singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio in December (2018). The couple got engaged in August, in Canada. He announced the same on his Instagram account by sharing an animated picture of themselves celebrating in wedding outfits. In the sketch, Raghu was seen in red-and-gold sherwani, while Natalie was seen in a white wedding gown-with coconut trees and running water in the background.
Apparently, the wedding will happen in Goa. The couple will have a white wedding along with a traditional Indian ceremony. Check out the details of the wedding and what Raghu has to say!
The Wedding Preparations!
According to Mumbai Mirror report, Raghu Ram's brother, Rajiv, is busy coordinating the arrangements and his sister, Supriya, is flying down from Singapore today to help out. The cuisine will be a mix of local delicacies and favourite dishes from both sides.
Raghu Ram To Marry Natalie In Mid-December
Raghu Ram was quoted by Mumbai Mirror as saying, "The wedding is scheduled for mid-December and will be chaotic, nothing grand but something fun with family and friends. More than a wedding, it's a celebration of us coming together." He also added that the idea of getting married in December was Natalie's.
There Will Be A Lot Of Fun At The Wedding
He added, "Besides the two weddings, there will be a lot of singing, dancing and games. If we do the wedding right, I will have no memory of it, so, the idea is to have so much of everything that no one remembers anything."
Raghu & Natalie's Love Story
Raghu and Natalie met in December 2016, when they released a musical single 'Aankhon hi aankhon mein'. After dating for two years, the couple got engaged in August 2018. It was a private ceremony with only close friends and family members in attendance.
Raghu & Natalie’s Past
Raghu was earlier married to Sugandha Garg. They announced their separation in 2016 and got officially divorced in January 2018. On the other hand, Natalie was earlier in relationship with television actor Eijaz Khan.
