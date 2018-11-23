 »   »   »  MTV Roadies Fame Raghu Ram To Marry Natalie Di Luccio In December In Goa!

The Wedding Preparations!

According to Mumbai Mirror report, Raghu Ram's brother, Rajiv, is busy coordinating the arrangements and his sister, Supriya, is flying down from Singapore today to help out. The cuisine will be a mix of local delicacies and favourite dishes from both sides.

Raghu Ram To Marry Natalie In Mid-December

Raghu Ram was quoted by Mumbai Mirror as saying, "The wedding is scheduled for mid-December and will be chaotic, nothing grand but something fun with family and friends. More than a wedding, it's a celebration of us coming together." He also added that the idea of getting married in December was Natalie's.

There Will Be A Lot Of Fun At The Wedding

He added, "Besides the two weddings, there will be a lot of singing, dancing and games. If we do the wedding right, I will have no memory of it, so, the idea is to have so much of everything that no one remembers anything."

Raghu & Natalie's Love Story

Raghu and Natalie met in December 2016, when they released a musical single 'Aankhon hi aankhon mein'. After dating for two years, the couple got engaged in August 2018. It was a private ceremony with only close friends and family members in attendance.

Raghu & Natalie’s Past

Raghu was earlier married to Sugandha Garg. They announced their separation in 2016 and got officially divorced in January 2018. On the other hand, Natalie was earlier in relationship with television actor Eijaz Khan.