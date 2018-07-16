 »   »   »  Munmun Dutta Lashes Out At People Who Clicked Selfies At Kavi Kumar Azad’s Funeral!

Munmun Dutta Lashes Out At People

The actress wrote, "I am really appalled with the way people were behaving when we went to pay our last respects to Hathi bhai at his house, before cremation. Clicking selfies, shoving phones on our faces, making videos." - (sic)

People Clicked Selfies At Kavi Kumar Azad’s Funeral!

"Be it aunties, uncles or the younger ones. It shows how little respect people have during such grim and depressing moments. All for a selfie? So that you can boast on your social media and circulate on your WhatsApp?" - (sic)

The Actress Left The Place!

"During such situations, general public never comes to show respect but to spot celebrities, click pictures and have a gala time. I shouted at two people for shoving their cellphones on my face in the crowd. I saw people in the neighbouring building laughing while spotting us and clicking our pics. I saw zero respect on their faces, n left the place before it turns into a 'TAMASHA' for everyone." - (sic)

Munmun Dutta Shares Emotional Message

After hearing about the sudden demise, the actress had shared a few pictures and wrote, "THIS IS HOW WE REMEMBER YOU and WILL ALWAYS REMEMBER YOU...One of the cleanest soul, the most jovial, happy person who would greet everyone with a huge smile in the morning." - (sic)

The Actress Remembers Kavi

"We could hear you sing from a distance and would know that you have arrived . Someone , who was just unbelievably cute with the way he spoke and a genuine well wisher. Always a huge smile on his face no matter what..." - (sic)

Kavi’s Death Comes As A Rude Shock!

"Words fail to describe what we feel today. There was not a single person on the set today who didn't have tears in their eyes. We didn't know we would be in for such a RUDE SHOCK today. Still trying to come to terms with the loss especially when we all just shot a scene together yesterday." - (sic)

The Actress Writes…

Remembering the last BANTER that we all had while shooting...We only, only AND only have sweet memories of you that brings a smile on our faces even on this grey day . Too many cute conversations, teasing and laughter. I HOPE YOU REST IN PEACE Hathi bhai ❤🙏 . You left for your heavenly abode TODAY. 🙏" - (sic)

RIP Kavi Kumar Azad

"You're one of the nicest soul one could have known in their life. I was lucky to know you and forever thankful to you for sharing your special sindhi parathas with me. .Too numb and shocked . .#restinpeace #RIP #TMKOC." - (sic)