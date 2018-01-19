 »   »   » MUST READ! Gauhar Khan TROLLED Hilariously For Congratulating Bigg Boss 11 Winner Shilpa Shinde!

Gauhar Congratulates Shilpa

Gauhar wrote, "So Im back from my vacay! In the meanwhile I read #shilpashinde won biggboss11 .. must say, well done n congratulations 👏Don't know her real Twitter id but my mom prayed 2 rakaat namaz for her to win... Lol! My mom's prayers work!!! Always ..Hahahahahhh Alhamdulillah!✨"

Why Fans Trolled Gauhar?

Well, Gauhar's reason didn't go well with fans as they trolled her on social media. They mentioned that she was ‘very much' active on other social networking sites, replying to the fans who praised her! Read Tweets...

Fans’ Tweets: @RealRabia2

"Vocation pe Baaki Tweet toh ho rahe tge...Apni Tareef kr reply to kr rahi thi Madam...@RealKruti Lagta Hai Tumhare Tweets pad ke Madam ne Shilpa Ko Congratulate Kiya...Ehsaan."

Shivam

"@GAUAHAR_KHAN u have proved that in flipping and hypocrisy u r master of it.😂 Just few days u wished @lostboy54 to win, n after #ShilpaShinde won, u decided to say this, to maintain ur fans n for RT's?😂😂 #BB11 #VikasGupta fans dekho ek aur fake Vikas supporter.😂😂"

Muskan Ch

"Chlo koi nh tumhari nh pr tumhari mom ki pray hi kaam aayi .... or ye tumhari mom ke sath hr family ki mom ki pray thi 70% Indians ki pray thi jo kaam aayi... that's y shilpa won by 72 lacks votes ... she is most lovable contestant ever in bigg boss history yet ..love u shilpa."

Arun Kumal 💥

‏"Excuses 😂👍 baaki tweets tou ho reh the madam aapke, public sab jaanti hai👎😛 By the way your mom was also included as Shilpians if she prayed for @ShindeShilpaS , so simply MILLIONS of Shilpian's prays worked for her 😍 Congratulations Shilpa Shinde ❤"

Sunil Thakur 🇮🇳

"Sadme main me thi tum aabi tak ki #ShilpaShinde ji kaise jeet gaye ! Aur ab jhut bol rahi ho.. Chalo koi bat nhi ... tumare mom ko thank you bol dena #Shilpians ke wor se...Congratulations Shilpa shinde ...Real id shilpa ji ki.... @ShindeShilpaS."

Amira

Another Bigg Boss fan, Amira wrote, "Gauhar khan won bb by fake nautanki and love story with the help of kushal. Shilpa won bb by her own self all alone."

@Gazab_Fittoos1 & Jugnu

@Gazab_Fittoos1: Chaal juthi! Sadme main thi! 🙄 Chalo mom ki dua kaam aah gayi!

Jugnu Sharma: You mean @ShindeShilpaS is your mom fav. Not yours? 🤔

@MrPradeepSethi

"Here you go Gauahar‘s tweet for Shilpa on public demand. #Shilpians seems to be very active. When Sambhavna and Kamya Punjabi returning from vacation. Gauahar - Dil pe mat le Lena. #ShilpaShinde."

Gaurav Solanki

"Kon se wali jagah gai thi jaha Snapchat active ho sakta hai but twitter nahi. matlab hamein chuthiya hi samjati ho. ye 2018 aa gaya madem ji yaha sabko pata hai kisk mind mein kya chalta hai🙏👏."