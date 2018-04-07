 »   »   » MYSTERY Behind Kapil Sharma’s Abusive Tweet Continues! Kapil Now Calls A Reporter ‘Kutte Bikaayu’!

Related Articles
- Here’s Why Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar & Kapil Sharma Never Worked Together After The Mid-air Fight
- Kapil Sharma Controversy: Here’s What Neha Pendse & Hansal Mehta Have To Say
- Kapil Sharma’s Ex Preeti Simoes Says He Is Getting SUICIDAL Thoughts; Makes SHOCKING Statements!
- Kapil Sharma Files Harassment Case Against His Ex-Managers Preeti, Neeti & A Journalist!
- Kapil Sharma Gets Abusive On Twitter, Later Deletes Tweets & Claims His Account Was HACKED!
- Kapil Sharma Is Here To Stay! His New Game Show Becomes Number 1 Show; Brings Sony To Top 3 Slot!
- Sunil Grover Wishes His & Shilpa’s Jodi Works, Says He Hasn’t Watched Kapil Sharma’s New Show!
- Wait, What? Kapil Sharma’s New Show Family Time With Kapil Sharma Might Go Off Air Soon!
- Here’s How Sunil Grover, Bharti Singh, Preeti Simoes & Others Wished Kapil Sharma On His Birthday
- Is Sunil Grover Shooting With MS Dhoni For His New Web Series?
- Why Kapil Sharma Deserves Another Chance?
- Kapil Sharma’s Close Friend REVEALS What’s Wrong With The Comedian & Why He Cancelled The Shoot!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Bepannaah Out & Kapil Sharma’s New Show In On Top 10 Slot; Naamkaran Is Back
Kapil Sharma has yet again grabbed headlines and was trending on Twitter for the wrong reason! The actor, who is already in news for cancelling the shoots of his new show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma, is now in news for his abusive tweets.
A day after Salman Khan was convicted in the blackbuck poaching case, Kapil (like other celebrities) expressed his anger over the verdict, but in an unexpected way. The actor-comedian went on posting abusing tweets, supporting Salman and slamming/blaming the system.
Kapil Sharma’s Account Hacked!
He made a series of tweets blaming system and abusing media and then deleted it. He then apologised and claimed that his Twitter account was hacked. But later, this tweet was also deleted.
Kapil Abuses A Reporter
While many of them are not convinced that Kapil's Twitter was hacked, there came another shocking tweet in which Kapil was seen abusing a reporter by calling him ‘Kutte Bikaayu'!
The Comedian Calls A Reporter ‘Kutte Bikaayu’!
He wrote, "Maine jo b likha tha apne dil se likha tha.. it was my team who deleted my tweets .. But main is kutte bikaayu reporter se darne wala nahi hu.. he can write anything for anybody just for few bucks. Shameless." - (sic)
Did Kapil Sharma Call & Abuse A Reporter?
With the recent tweet, many of them felt that his account was still hacked! Meanwhile, Spotboye reporter claims that Kapil abused him. He even had his call recorded. As Kapil started abusing the reporter badly, Kapil's friend snatched the phone and he asked him to meet him to solve the issue!
Kapil’s Unbelievable & Unacceptable Behaviour
While a few doubt whether the voice is of Kapil, many of them were disappointed and upset to see their comedian abusing someone in such a way. They couldn't believe as to how a person who can make anyone laugh, do such a bad thing!
The Comedian’s Deleted Tweet
Here are a few deleted tweets in which Kapil was seen abusing the reporter/media: N a request to media... pls dont make it negative news just to see ur paper... he is a nice man n he will come out of it soon. There have been so many and such huge scams but at that time no one said a word... How much do you charge to spread negative news. u fu****g paid media... specially @spotboye u m*"- (sic)
Kapil Abuses A Reporter In His Tweet
"@Spotboye Vicky lalwani.. u r a mo***er lier.. who only spread negativity about me for a very little money ..N I know who is giving u money .. mehnat ki kha.. tattti matt kha ma****od .. u know what .. I can pay u more then ur worth .. but I don't want to pay u." - (sic)
Kapil’s Abusive Tweets
"According to sources this is the news .. u mo****ker why don't u tell who r ur sources." "I earned money with my hard work.. I paid tax in india .. whether I m earning from usa or Pakistan.. but I am boosting indian econimy.. u motherf****r ... how can u forget my hard work?" - (sic)
Well, we hope Kapil comes out clean on this and clarify before things go out of control!
Latest TRP Ratings: Bepannaah Out & Kapil Sharma's New Show In On Top 10 Slot; Naamkaran Is Back
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.