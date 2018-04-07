 »   »   » MYSTERY Behind Kapil Sharma’s Abusive Tweet Continues! Kapil Now Calls A Reporter ‘Kutte Bikaayu’!

Kapil Sharma’s Account Hacked!

He made a series of tweets blaming system and abusing media and then deleted it. He then apologised and claimed that his Twitter account was hacked. But later, this tweet was also deleted.

While many of them are not convinced that Kapil's Twitter was hacked, there came another shocking tweet in which Kapil was seen abusing a reporter by calling him ‘Kutte Bikaayu'!

He wrote, "Maine jo b likha tha apne dil se likha tha.. it was my team who deleted my tweets .. But main is kutte bikaayu reporter se darne wala nahi hu.. he can write anything for anybody just for few bucks. Shameless." - (sic)

With the recent tweet, many of them felt that his account was still hacked! Meanwhile, Spotboye reporter claims that Kapil abused him. He even had his call recorded. As Kapil started abusing the reporter badly, Kapil's friend snatched the phone and he asked him to meet him to solve the issue!

While a few doubt whether the voice is of Kapil, many of them were disappointed and upset to see their comedian abusing someone in such a way. They couldn't believe as to how a person who can make anyone laugh, do such a bad thing!

Here are a few deleted tweets in which Kapil was seen abusing the reporter/media: N a request to media... pls dont make it negative news just to see ur paper... he is a nice man n he will come out of it soon. There have been so many and such huge scams but at that time no one said a word... How much do you charge to spread negative news. u fu****g paid media... specially @spotboye u m*"- (sic)

"@Spotboye Vicky lalwani.. u r a mo***er lier.. who only spread negativity about me for a very little money ..N I know who is giving u money .. mehnat ki kha.. tattti matt kha ma****od .. u know what .. I can pay u more then ur worth .. but I don't want to pay u." - (sic)

"According to sources this is the news .. u mo****ker why don't u tell who r ur sources." "I earned money with my hard work.. I paid tax in india .. whether I m earning from usa or Pakistan.. but I am boosting indian econimy.. u motherf****r ... how can u forget my hard work?" - (sic)