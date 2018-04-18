English
Naagin 3: After Icchadari Nevla, Rajat Tokas’ Transformation To Naagraj Surprises Fans!

Naagin 3 is all set to hit the television screen soon! Recently, Ekta Kapoor revealed the looks of two naagins - Karishma Tanna and Anita Hassanandani. Although a few fans were upset that they won't be able to see the original cast - Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan, a few others were excited for the new season.

It is being said that Jodha Akbar actor, Rajat Tokas will be seen on the show. Now, the look of the actor has been revealed and the fans can't keep calm!

Rajat Tokas As Naagraj

It has to be recalled that Rajat was seen as Icchadari Nevla in Season 1 of Naagin. Now, the actor will be seen as Naagraj. His beefed up avatar, the picture that is doing the rounds on social media, has surprised the fans. (Image Source: Twitter)

Check Out Fans’ Reaction: Simran

‏"Omg😍😭😭 I'm completely awestruck💘 Why so freaking hot🔥🔥 My atom bomb💣😍 @RajjatTokas. Wt should I say about ur look👌💣😍🔥💘🙈🙊 Tremendously superb 💪👏👏 No words ❤💪 Can't wait to see u onscreen😋😍😘 All the best wishes love👍 #Naagin3 Thanku 😘 @ektaravikapoor." - (sic)

Anindita Das & Leena Gomes

Anindita Das: Awesome look..i really like it..completely different from rajat's previous looks..👌👌👌👌superb. - (sic)
Leena gomes: Thank u thank u thank u for sharing this pic rajat looking completely different personality. - (sic)

Pratiksha

"I can't recognize him.Great transformation.He will play the role will extreme perfection😎😎😎😎.But sad that he isn't the lead #Rajattokas." - (sic)

RajatTokasFans 💙

‏"Finally !!!!! The most awaited picture 😎 Our Hottie @RajjatTokas looks very sexy and super hot, fresh and too hot to handle ❤🔥🔥 #RajatTokas Naagin 3🐍." - (sic)

Dianna Mancini

"Vaah Vaah, & Vaah my Lord, You're looking like a gladiator, Give Rajat Tokas a place to stand on this earth and HE WILL MOVE THE EARTH...Thank You so very much for sharing this pic Sir, I'm soooooooooooo happy, looking like the greatest combatant..." - (sic)

Naagin 3

Meanwhile, there are also reports that Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, Amrapali Gupta, Rakshanda Khan, Chetan Hansraj and Pavitra Punia will be seen in the third season.

