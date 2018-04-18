 »   »   » Naagin 3: After Icchadari Nevla, Rajat Tokas’ Transformation To Naagraj Surprises Fans!

Related Articles
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Anita Hassanandani Doesn’t Care About Criticism If The Show Gets Good Ratings!
- Here’s Mouni Roy’s Special Shout Out To Naagin 3 Actress Karishma Tanna
- Naagin 3: Ekta Kapoor Introduces Fans To The First Naagin; Fans Say No One Can Replace Mouni Roy!
- Ekta Kapoor Honoured With FLO Icon Award At FICCI; Trending On Twitter
- Ekta Kapoor Signs A 3-SHOW DEAL With Star Plus; Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spin-off Title Revealed!
- Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma Reveals Why He Broke Up With Divya; Is He Doing Naagin 3?
- Krystle D’Souza Or Surbhi Jyoti To Bag Naagin 3; Bigg Boss 11’s Priyank Sharma To Play Male Lead?
- Naagin Actress Mouni Roy Is All Set For Akshay Kumar’s Gold!
- Shabbir Ahluwalia’s Brother Sameer Marries Naagin Actress Sharika Raina In A Fairytale Wedding!
- Adaa Khan Celebrates Her Birthday; Mouni Roy, Shashank Vyas, Arjun Bijlani & Others Wish The Actress
- Is Salman Khan launching Naagin Actress Mouni Roy In Bollywood?
- Latest TRP Ratings: SHOCKING! Kumkum Bhagya Tops; The Kapil Sharma Show Drops To 20th Slot
- Rajat Tokas Is Miffed About His Link-up Rumours With Tanu Khan!
Naagin 3 is all set to hit the television screens soon! Recently, Ekta Kapoor revealed the looks of two naagins - Karishma Tanna and Anita Hassanandani. Although a few fans were upset that they won't be able to see the original cast - Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan, a few others were excited for the new season.
It is being said that Jodha Akbar actor, Rajat Tokas will be seen on the show. Now, the look of the actor has been revealed and the fans can't keep calm!
Rajat Tokas As Naagraj
It has to be recalled that Rajat was seen as Icchadari Nevla in Season 1 of Naagin. Now, the actor will be seen as Naagraj. His beefed-up avatar, the picture that is doing the rounds on social media, has surprised the fans. (Image Source: Twitter)
Check Out Fans’ Reaction: Simran
"Omg😍😭😭 I'm completely awestruck💘 Why so freaking hot🔥🔥 My atom bomb💣😍 @RajjatTokas. Wt should I say about ur look👌💣😍🔥💘🙈🙊 Tremendously superb 💪👏👏 No words ❤💪 Can't wait to see u onscreen😋😍😘 All the best wishes love👍 #Naagin3 Thanku 😘 @ektaravikapoor." - (sic)
Anindita Das & Leena Gomes
Anindita Das: Awesome look..i really like it..completely different from rajat's previous looks..👌👌👌👌superb. - (sic)
Leena gomes: Thank u thank u thank u for sharing this pic rajat looking completely different personality. - (sic)
Pratiksha
"I can't recognize him.Great transformation.He will play the role will extreme perfection😎😎😎😎.But sad that he isn't the lead #Rajattokas." - (sic)
RajatTokasFans 💙
"Finally !!!!! The most awaited picture 😎 Our Hottie @RajjatTokas looks very sexy and super hot, fresh and too hot to handle ❤🔥🔥 #RajatTokas Naagin 3🐍." - (sic)
Dianna Mancini
"Vaah Vaah, & Vaah my Lord, You're looking like a gladiator, Give Rajat Tokas a place to stand on this earth and HE WILL MOVE THE EARTH...Thank You so very much for sharing this pic Sir, I'm soooooooooooo happy, looking like the greatest combatant..." - (sic)
Naagin 3
Meanwhile, there are also reports that Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, Amrapali Gupta, Rakshanda Khan, Chetan Hansraj and Pavitra Punia will be seen in the third season.
Kapil Sharma Surprised With Ali Asgar's Claim On Preeti, Is Currently Travelling With Ginni Chatrath
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.