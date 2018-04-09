 »   »   » Naagin 3: Ekta Kapoor Introduces Fans To The First Naagin; Fans Say No One Can Replace Mouni Roy!

New Cast Of Naagin 3

It is known to all that Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan will not be seen on the show. It is being said that Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani and Rajat Tokas have been roped in for the show.

Naagin Fans

While a few fans are eager to watch the new season with the new cast, many of them are upset with the new cast and have asked the makers to bring the old cast back.

Ekta Welcomes Karishma Tanna

Now Ekta has introduced the first Naagin, Karishma Tanna, "Here comes the first NAAGIN ! @karishmaktanna welcome to NAAGIN 3! Coming sooon on @colorstv @rajcheerfull."

Fans Want Mouni On The Show!

Meanwhile, many fans wanted Mouni Roy in Naagin 3 as well as they feel no one can replace her! One of the user (Akshay) tweeted, "No one can replace Evergreen Nagin @Roymouni." - (sic)

Fans Want Old Cast Back!

Ritesh Dahiya: Big flop first part of is best bring them back. - (sic)

Ashutosh Gautam: this season NAAGIN TRP VERY LOW. - (sic)

AAR: Wrong choice of actress. - (sic)

No Mouni, No Naagin

Chiku Ji: Moni roy deserve nagin 3 not karisma tanna. - (sic)

Rekha Ramavat: Not worthy @roymoni is the best for role, all hopes down. - (sic)

‏MaltinderRaj Mallick: ‏Without moni show is meaningless. - (sic)

Varun Chauhan

"I like mouni roy... If Mouni Roy will remain in the show then we will not see Season 3 ... and one more thing will not be on the Mouni show, then this show can be off soon, plz come back mouni." - (sic)

@Bibliophile

‏"@adaa1nonly and @Roymouni set benchmark in nagin role, 1st of all it is very hard to any other to replace both of them and @KARISHMAK_TANNA is big NOOOOO .... @anitahasnandani is awesome ❤️ but karishma is bad choice.. I am not gonna watch it 😶" - (sic)