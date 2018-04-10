 »   »   » Naagin 3: Ekta Kapoor Introduces Fans To The First Naagin; Fans Say No One Can Replace Mouni Roy!

Related Articles
- Ekta Kapoor Honoured With FLO Icon Award At FICCI; Trending On Twitter
- Ekta Kapoor Signs A 3-SHOW DEAL With Star Plus; Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spin-off Title Revealed!
- Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma Reveals Why He Broke Up With Divya; Is He Doing Naagin 3?
- Krystle D’Souza Or Surbhi Jyoti To Bag Naagin 3; Bigg Boss 11’s Priyank Sharma To Play Male Lead?
- Naagin Actress Mouni Roy Is All Set For Akshay Kumar’s Gold!
- Shabbir Ahluwalia’s Brother Sameer Marries Naagin Actress Sharika Raina In A Fairytale Wedding!
- Adaa Khan Celebrates Her Birthday; Mouni Roy, Shashank Vyas, Arjun Bijlani & Others Wish The Actress
- Is Salman Khan launching Naagin Actress Mouni Roy In Bollywood?
- Latest TRP Ratings: SHOCKING! Kumkum Bhagya Tops; The Kapil Sharma Show Drops To 20th Slot
- Kumkum Bhagya, Naagin, Saathiya, Sasural Simar Ka & Other TV Shows That Must Go Off Air In 2017
- ITA Awards 2016 Complete Winners List: Mouni, Shabbir Bag Awards; Shakti Shines
- Naagin Actress Mouni Roy Excited About The Film Mahayoddha Rama!
- SHOCKING! Karishma Tanna In Legal Trouble; Sued For Cheating, Threatening & Blackmailing!
Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, Naagin, that starred Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Arjun Bijlani and Sudha Chandra in the lead roles, became one of the super hit shows on television. The show became a big competition for other shows as it topped the TRP charts.
After the successful run of Naagin, the producer introduced season 2, with same cast, except Arjun Bijlani (who was replaced by Karanvir Bohra). This too saw a successful run. Now, Naagin 3 is all set to hit the television screen soon, with a new cast. The promo was also released Colors TV.
New Cast Of Naagin 3
It is known to all that Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan will not be seen on the show. It is being said that Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani and Rajat Tokas have been roped in for the show.
Naagin Fans
While a few fans are eager to watch the new season with the new cast, many of them are upset with the new cast and have asked the makers to bring the old cast back.
Ekta Welcomes Karishma Tanna
Now Ekta has introduced the first Naagin, Karishma Tanna, "Here comes the first NAAGIN ! @karishmaktanna welcome to NAAGIN 3! Coming sooon on @colorstv @rajcheerfull."
Fans Want Mouni On The Show!
Meanwhile, many fans want Mouni Roy to stay in Naagin 3 as they feel no one can replace her! One of the users (Akshay) tweeted, "No one can replace Evergreen Nagin @Roymouni." - (sic)
Fans Want Old Cast Back!
Ritesh Dahiya: Big flop first part of is best bring them back. - (sic)
Ashutosh Gautam: this season NAAGIN TRP VERY LOW. - (sic)
AAR: Wrong choice of actress. - (sic)
No Mouni, No Naagin
Chiku Ji: Moni roy deserve nagin 3 not karisma tanna. - (sic)
Rekha Ramavat: Not worthy @roymoni is the best for role, all hopes down. - (sic)
MaltinderRaj Mallick: Without moni show is meaningless. - (sic)
Varun Chauhan
"I like mouni roy... If Mouni Roy will remain in the show then we will not see Season 3 ... and one more thing will not be on the Mouni show, then this show can be off soon, plz come back mouni." - (sic)
@Bibliophile
"@adaa1nonly and @Roymouni set benchmark in nagin role, 1st of all it is very hard to any other to replace both of them and @KARISHMAK_TANNA is big NOOOOO .... @anitahasnandani is awesome ❤️ but karishma is bad choice.. I am not gonna watch it 😶" - (sic)
Sunil Grover Says Kapil Sharma's Show Has Given Him A Milestone Character!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.