 »   »   » Naagin 3: Fans Can’t Keep Calm As Karishma Tanna & Anita Hassanandani Kickstart The Shoot!

Naagin 3 is all set to hit the television screens soon. The maker of the show, Ekta Kapoor, had recently revealed the looks of two gorgeous actresses/naagins - Karishma Tanna and Anita Hassanandani.
A few ardent fans of Naagin, who wanted to watch their favourites Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan didn't accept the new actresses joining the show! But this doesn't stop the makes and the actors.
Karishma Tanna Start Shooting
The actresses have already started shooting for the show. Sharing a video, Karishma wrote, "Need everyone's blessings!! 🙏 naagin promo shoot! #naagin3 @colorstv #ktians #karishmatanna." - (sic)
Anita Hassanandani Start Shooting
Also, Yeh Hai Mohababatein actress, Anita Hassanandani joined the shoot. The actress also shared a video on social media and wrote, "LetsGetStarted! #naagin3 🐍" - (sic)
Karishma & Anita Impress Fans
Both the actresses' looks have impressed the viewers. Many fans wished good luck and congratulated the actresses for the show. In short, the viewers are excited and eager to watch the show with new set of actors!
Fans Comments For Karishma
Caggarwal22: I have never watched naagin ..trust me karishma...this time i ll watch it just for u..lots of blessing...u rock... - (sic)
Gorgeous_geek01: U gonna rock Naagin Tanna. - (sic)
Fan Say Naagin 3 Will Rock!
Theyogananda: So excited that naagin is back. 😃and missing @imouniroy too. All the best 👍👍 - (sic)
Aarti.wahiholic: All d besttesttt tannaaa i m suree you rr gonnaa rockkkkk. - (sic)
Mr.sha_hank: I am dam sure, #Naagin3 will rock. - (sic)
Naagin 3 Will Be A Big Hit!
Shahbaz_khan1996: We love you .. we are always with u . this show will be a big hit .😊😊@karishmaktanna. - (sic)
Ioanaacruceru: Can't wait for Naagin 3😍 All the very best! I'm sure you nailed it💞👌. - (sic)
Fans Comments For Anita
Gurudutt_tyagi: All the very best ma'am .....Eagerly waiting to see you. - (sic)
Meherbrothers: This time naagin3 superhit😄😄 - (sic)
Sana_bukhari56: All the best dii @anitahassanandani looking damn pretty ♥♥ i really love you♥♥ stunning dii♥♥ naagin 3 will be definitely hit because of you ♥♥stay blessed. - (sic)
Fan Super Excited
Sonalipriyasonali: We're waiting alot!!! - (sic)
Pratiksha_998: U looking very hot as always waiting for se u 😍😍 - (sic)
Nadeera95_dilki96: Super excited 🤒❤️❤️🙈😘 @anitahassanandani - (sic)
Viewers Are Wating For Naagin 3
Bnidhi21All the best @anitahassanandani di.. For #naagin3 Love you.. And yes we know u gonna rock it.. @anitahassanandani u deserve the best... - (sic)
Love_nirmit_khurana_03997Waiting for naagin3. - (sic)
Deepali.chhimpaWhen will dis start..i m waiting desperately. - (sic)
Rajat Tokas
On the other hand, Rajat Tokas will also be seen on the show. The picture of Rajat as Naagraj was doing the rounds on social media. His transformations had shocked the viewers. (Image source: Twitter)
