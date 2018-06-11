 »   »   »  Naagin 3: Fans Can’t Stop Gushing About Anita Hassanandani; Bela & Mahir Are Already A Hit Jodi!

Related Articles
The makers are back with Naagin Season 3 and that too with a new team! Earlier, fans were upset as they won't get to watch their favourite naagins - Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan. But now, looks like the fans have started accepting the show with the new cast.
Although Karishma Tanna and Rajat Tokas left the viewers impressed in the first episode, it is Anita Hassanandani (seen as Vish) who is stealing the limelight. [Apparently, Karishma's character gets a new face (Vish), to take revenge on her lover's death!]
Fans Praise Anita, Surbhi & Pearl V Puri
The viewers are loving Anita's sexy avatar and her performance. Bela (played by Surbhi) and Mahir (played by Pearl V Puri) are already a hit jodi! The way Mahir cares for Bela has impressed the fans. Take a look at a few tweets.
Fans Praise Anita: Tarukaushik & Kajal
Tarukaushik: @anitahasnandani u r doing superbbbbbb job ....ur looks n acting ..mesmerising🙂🙂.. #naagin3. - (sic)
Kajal Thakur: @anitahasnandani you stole the show Ani!! 😍 Loved your dance.. Electrifying performance 👏👏👏 #Naagin3 🐍 @ColorsTV. - (sic)
Rodoshi
"Though i dnt watch #Naagin3 dat much but #Vihir will make a great couple!!..d only thing gud in naagin3 is vish khanna dat is #anitahassanandani!!!..she a brilliant actress!..kudos..@anitahasnandani totally love u from #YHM days..😍" - (sic) (Image Source: Twitter)
Shreya Bepannaah Rosewoodian
"Whenever I see @anitahasnandani protruding her eyes in #Naagin3 , I too protrude mine, automatically. Her eyes, her expressions, her intensity does so much justice to her character Vish ❤️ Loving the season 3. #nagin3 @ColorsTV. proudShrenufan 😘 🙏 🙏" - (sic)
@SARUNLOVER5
"I am sooo happy anita di.And your tandav was very hot in today's episode.U are the main reason for many people to watch this season😍💪 #Naagin3 @anitahasnandani & loved karishma acting in first episode 😍 keep rocking with ur marvellous performance.ur lyk made my day😭 #Rikara." - (sic)
Shaili Agrawal
"@anitahasnandani my god killing eyes n beautiful look the hottest naagin ever u took the show beyond the expectations #Naagin3 love 💕 you dear please keep it up." - (sic)
Bela & Mahir Are Already A Hit Jodi: Read Tweets
The viewers are aware that Bela is getting married to Yuvi. But, according to the latest spoiler, Mahir marries Bela as Yuvi goes missing. Even before they unite, the fans are loving Mahir and Bela's jodi. Read Tweets - @meerab111: #Naagin3 Bela to Mahir: "Aap". Mahir to Bela: "Hum". Mahir ka Bela ji. Bela ka Mahir ji. 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍. - (sic) (Image Source: Twitter)
Reet & ⓑⓔⓗⓘⓡ🔥🔥🔥😘😘😘
💕 R_E_E_T : Sorry but I'm watching. #Naagin3 only for #Behir. #Bela & #Mahir chemistry sooooooo good.... 👌👌❤❤💕💕 Best future couple ♥♥♡♡♡♡ - (sic)
ⓑⓔⓗⓘⓡ🔥🔥🔥😘😘😘: I💟U BOTH 😍😍😘😘want to more scenes in nxt epi. #Naagin3 #behir @SurbhiJtweets @pearlvpuri @ColorsTV. - (sic)
@Bela_naagin3
"#mahir & #bela are setting couple goals. Oh god i tried not to ship but failed miserably. They're the main reason of watching the show😍. Hooked up to their chemistry goshh. They both have world's best smile. How many of you guyz feel the same?? #naagin3 #SurbhiJyoti #pearlvpuri." - (sic)
@Amirmurt
"So CUTE scene! There's now a bond of NICENESS&maybe FRIENDSHIP between Mahir&Bela! There's a strange connection between them! Mahir's EYES talk😁👌🏼❤ @pearlvpuri @SurbhiJtweets #Naagin3." - (sic)
@riddhi1206
"Omgiee mahir's face when Bella had to say sorryyyy. He was so angry. Why do I have a feeling he already likes her!? Even during the intro in second episode he looked her very differently. Please say that's true! #Naagin3." - (sic)
Jyothigv & Pvp fan
@jyothigv__: #Naagin3 woew....bela and mahir looking damn good together...😍😍😍😍 - (sic)
Pvp fan: Am I the only who wants to see more of mahir and bela ? #Naagin3. - (sic)
