 »   »   »  The TRP Ratings Are Out! Naagin 3 Gets A Huge Opening; Breaks Records With Massive Ratings!

All Eyes On Naagin 3

All eyes were on this week's TRP ratings, especially to know how Naagin 3 would fare on TRP Chart. Ekta Kapoor too, seemed nervous and made a series of tweets:

Ekta’s Tweets

Ekta tweeted, "Tom d first ratings of NAAGIN 3 will come ! A whole new cast! Let's hope for d best JAI MATA DI." - (sic). She further wrote, "No story can ever change without knowing how d present is doing !!! Tom we will knowwww." - (sic)

Naagin 3 Breaks Record With Massive Ratings

Finally, the TRP ratings are here! The show has got a huge opening and has broken records with massive ratings. Apparently, Naagin 3 has got the ratings of 10.8 Million impressions, which is more than last season's premiere, which registered 8.8 Million impressions.

Naagin

Also, the first season took a few months to top the TRP chart. The show later managed to beat popular shows like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Kumkum Bhagya. But Naagin 3 has occupied the first place in the first week of its launch!

Naagin 3 Opening TRP

Balaji Telefilms tweeted, "With an opening TRP of 4.2 and 4.5 #Naagin3 sets a new milestone. Congratulations team🙏 @ektaravikapoor @KARISHMAK_TANNA @SurbhiJtweets @pearlvpuri @anitahasnandani @rakshanda27 @pavitrapunia @ankittmohan @chetan_hansraj @ColorsTV @ChloeJFerns." - (sic)

Jay Bhanushali Congratulates The Naagin 3 Team

Ekta Kapoor wrote, "💃 Yayy, #Naagin3 gets 4.5 TRP. Fabbbbb 🙏." TV actor, Jay Bhanushaali wrote, "What a start congratulations to the team of #Naagin3 4.2 and 4.5 trp bigger than before this is huge never thought in today's time we can get 4+ cheers @ektaravikapoor @pearlvpuri @anitahasnandani." - (sic)

Anita Is Thankful To Ekta

Anita wrote, "It's amazing how, internationally, age is never a barrier when it comes to meaty roles in TV. Super proud that Indian television is opening up too. In a time where actors are in their teens and twenties, am really thankful to Ekta for trusting me with Naagin!" - (sic)

The Actress Thanks Fans For Their Love & Support

Tagging co-actors and team, Anita further wrote, "Ratings are here ... we open at 4.2 and 4.5. Thank you all for your love .... Thank you for supporting US... off course every week is a new struggle but we promise to give our best and work hard. #TeamBalaji #NAAGIN3." - (sic)

Pearl V Puri Tweets

Pearl V Puri wrote, "There are many scripts that come your way , many narration's that blow your mind , and when you have an amalgamation of a brilliant script with an amazing narrator , the audience is in for a treat ." - (sic)

The Actor Thanks Ekta Kapoor

"Thank you @ektaravikapoor mam for bestowing such a great responsibility by trusting me for Mahir. I am ecstatic to be a part of the Naagin family . We will strive hard every week to entertain y'all and just keep showering the same love on us." - (sic)

‘Naagin Tops The TRPs & There Is No Other Joy Than This’

"Naagin tops the trps and there is no other joy than this for an actor when your show opens to 4.2 and 4.5 in regards to trps . Overwhelmed and now shall work harder to keep entertaining. "Fingers crossed" #pvp #mahir #nagin3 #love." - (sic)