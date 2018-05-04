 »   »   » Naagin 3 New Promo: Karishma Tanna In Revenge Mode As A Few Men Kill Her Lover Rajat Tokas!

Related Articles
Colors show, Naagin Season 1 has been a super hit show. The show had topped the TRP charts. The makers then came up with the second season which also fared well at the TRP chart.
Now, Naagin 3 is all set to hit the television screen. While the first two season had retained the lead actors (Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan and Sudha Chandran), the third season has a new set of actors.
Naagin 3
Recently, Ekta Kapoor had revealed the looks of two naagins - Karishma Tanna and Anita Hassanandani, while Rajat Tokas and Surbhi Jyoti's looks were leaked on social media.
Naagin 3 New Promo: Karishma Tanna & Rajat Tokas Play Lovers
Now, the makers have revealed the promo of the show. In the promo, after 100 years of wait, the naagin Karishma Tanna and naagraj Rajat Tokas are seen having some romantic time, while a group of men attack Rajat and molest and abuse Karishma.
Anita Hassanandani
Later, Karishma is seen taking Anita Hassanandani's avatar to take revenge on those people who killed her lover Rajat. At the end of the promo, apart from Karishma and Anita, another naagin is seen in the video, who is probably Surbhi Jyoti.
Karishma & Anita In Revenge Mode
We had reported about the story of Naagin 3. Apparently, the show is a revenge story of naagin (Karishma). As revealed in the promo, a group of men attack and kill Rajat (Karishma's lover). Karishma, who is icchadari naagin, will be seen in search of those men who killed Rajat to seek revenge.
Karishma, Anita & Surbhi In Naagin 3
Anita, who is apparently Karishma's friend, will be helping Karishma in seeking revenge. Karishma will also be seen taking Surbhi jyoti's disguise as well.
Other Naagin 3 Actors
Apart from Karishma, Anita and Surbhi, Pearl V Puri, Amrapali Gupta, Rakshanda Khan, Chetan Hansraj and Pavitra Punia will be seen in the third season of the supernatural show.
Will Naagin 3 Impress The Viewers?
Naagin 3 has been one of the most awaited shows on television. It has to be seen whether the show will live up to the viewers expectations like the first two seasons.
Iss baar inteqaam ki saari hadein hogi paar, jab kai roop badal kar karegi woh vaar. #Naagin3 jald sirf Colors par. @karishmaktanna @anitahassanandani #RajatTokas
A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on May 4, 2018 at 3:03am PDT
