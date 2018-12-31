 »   »   »  Naagin 3 New Year Spl: Gauahar Khan, Krystle Dsouza, Drashti Dhami & Others To Set The Stage on Fire

Gauahar, Sanjeeda & Krystal’s Performances

While Gauahar will dance on the sultry song ‘Ang Laga De', Sanjeeda will be performing an item number on ‘Kamariya'. Krystal D'souza will be seen grooving on the ‘Twist Kamariya'.

Drashti Dhami & Other Actors To Perform

Drashti Dhami and Ravi Dubey will perform for Swag se swagat (Tiger Zinda Hai), Tareefan (Veere Di Wedding) and Chogada (Loveyatri). Shoaib Ibrahim, Karan Tacker and Neil Bhatt will also be giving rocking performances.

Romantic Couples Of Colors’ Shows’ Sizzling Performances

The romantic couples of Colors' show Udaan (Vijayendra Kumeria-Meera Deosthale), Ishq Mein Marjawan (Arjun Bijlani-Nia Sharma), Narang and Avika Gor will groove for ‘Cutie pie', ‘Baby ko bass pasand hai' and ‘Ek dil hai'.

Gauahar’s Is Set To Spring A Huge Surprise

Gauahar is set to spring a huge surprise, or should we say a sensuous one, for the audience and especially her fans this New Year! The talented actress who is also known for her brilliant dancing prowess will set the small screen ablaze with her sizzling dance performance for the special episode.

Gauahar’s Never Seen Before Performance

A source informs, "It's going to be something not seen on the Indian television before. There's a specially made prop which locks one of Gauahar's legs and she had performed only with the strength of her lower core and the lower body, with movements only by her hands."

Binny & Team’s Choreography

"Gauahar had to use all of her core strength to execute the performance," adds the source. Choreographer Binny Johny and team have choreographed the song.

The Actress’ Love For Dance

As dance has always been an integral part of Gauahar's career right from her blockbuster songs till Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, even now she has left no stone unturned by being part of digital dance show through which she has experimented with new dance forms and all her favourite songs. She was highly appreciated for performing contemporary dance form on the song ‘Phir Le Aaya' from the film, Barfi and not much to our surprise it crossed 1.5 million in less than 12 hours.