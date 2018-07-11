 »   »   »  Naagin 3’s Pearl V Puri Celebrates His Birthday With Surbhi, Anita, Karishma & Others!

Pearl V Puri’s Birthday

The actor threw a party for close friends and family at a restaurant in Juhu last night (July 10, 2018). Pearl looked handsome in a beige casual coat, paired with a blue shirt and denims.

Naagin 3 Actors At Pearl’s Birthday Party

Well, it was a star-studded party! Pearl's Naagin 3 co-actors, Anita Hassanandani, Karishma Tanna, Surbhi Jyoti, Rakshanda Khan and Heli Daruwala were present at the party.

Sonarika Bhadoria Attend Pearl’s Party

Apart from Naagin 3 cast, Anita's husband, Rohit Reddy, Jai Bhanushali and Mahi Vij, Sonarika Bhadoria and Shaleen Bhanot were a few other celebrities who graced the party.

Anita & Rohit

Naagin 3 actress and Pearl's co-actress, Anita Hassanandani attended the bash with her husband Rohit Reddy and friend, Mushtaq Shiekh. The actress looked beautiful in a green outfit.

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti looked beautiful in a black crop top and blue jeans. The actress had shared a cute picture snapped with Pearl and wished him, "Happy birthday @pearlvpuri 🤗 stay blessed." - (sic)

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna looked hot in a black outfit. The actress too had shared a picture snapped with Pearl and wished him, "Happy birthday @pearlvpuri. God bless u wit lots n lots of success n love !" - (sic)

Jay & Mahi

Jay shared a picture from the party and wrote, "Over enthusiastic people 1 st ones for @pearlvpuri birthday party..but i have a feeling its going to be a rocking night with @mahhivij @karishmaktanna @munnasphotography." - (sic)