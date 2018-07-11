 »   »   »  Naagin 3’s Pearl V Puri Celebrates His Birthday With Surbhi, Anita, Karishma & Others!

Related Articles
The handsome hunk of television industry, Pearl V Puri became popular with the show, Badtameez Dil. He was seen on other shows like - Meri Saasu Maa and Naagarjun - Ek Yoddha, which were moderately popular. Currently, the actor is starring on number one show, Naagin 3, in which he is seen playing the role of Mahir. The viewers are loving his character and his chemistry with the lead actress, Surbhi Jyoti (seen as Bela). The actor says that he feels blessed to get so much love from people, which makes him work even harder!
The celebrated his birthday yesterday (July 10). Well, it was indeed a special birthday for him as his show is a big hit! Going by the pictures, we must say that the actor had a gala time with his family and friends on his birthday.
Pearl V Puri’s Birthday
The actor threw a party for close friends and family at a restaurant in Juhu last night (July 10, 2018). Pearl looked handsome in a beige casual coat, paired with a blue shirt and denims.
Naagin 3 Actors At Pearl’s Birthday Party
Well, it was a star-studded party! Pearl's Naagin 3 co-actors, Anita Hassanandani, Karishma Tanna, Surbhi Jyoti, Rakshanda Khan and Heli Daruwala were present at the party.
Sonarika Bhadoria Attend Pearl’s Party
Apart from Naagin 3 cast, Anita's husband, Rohit Reddy, Jai Bhanushali and Mahi Vij, Sonarika Bhadoria and Shaleen Bhanot were a few other celebrities who graced the party.
Anita & Rohit
Naagin 3 actress and Pearl's co-actress, Anita Hassanandani attended the bash with her husband Rohit Reddy and friend, Mushtaq Shiekh. The actress looked beautiful in a green outfit.
Surbhi Jyoti
Surbhi Jyoti looked beautiful in a black crop top and blue jeans. The actress had shared a cute picture snapped with Pearl and wished him, "Happy birthday @pearlvpuri 🤗 stay blessed." - (sic)
Karishma Tanna
Karishma Tanna looked hot in a black outfit. The actress too had shared a picture snapped with Pearl and wished him, "Happy birthday @pearlvpuri. God bless u wit lots n lots of success n love !" - (sic)
Jay & Mahi
Jay shared a picture from the party and wrote, "Over enthusiastic people 1 st ones for @pearlvpuri birthday party..but i have a feeling its going to be a rocking night with @mahhivij @karishmaktanna @munnasphotography." - (sic)
