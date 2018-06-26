English
 Naagin 3 Shocking Twist: Bela's Secret Revealed, Amrapali Gupta To Enter The Show!

Naagin 3 Shocking Twist: Bela’s Secret Revealed, Amrapali Gupta To Enter The Show!

    Naagin 3 has impressed the viewers already. The show that stars Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani, Rajat Tokas and Pearl V Puri, has been topping the TRP charts from past two weeks.

    In the previous episode, we saw as to how Rehaan tells Sehgals that Vish is a naagin, who has stabbed Bela. Meanwhile, Vish walks in and is angry at Sehgals. Andy is annoyed with Rehaan's behaviour and scolds him.

    Who Is Bela?

    Earlier, it was said that Bela is Vikrant's sister and Vish is unaware of it! It was also said that Bela is planted in the Sehgal house by someone close to the family. But in the latest episode, it was revealed that Bela is a Naagrani.

    Ruhi Under The Guise Of Bela!

    Apparently, Anita Hassanandani (Vish) is not reincarnated version of Karishma Tanna (Ruhi), but Bela (Surbhi Jyoti) is reincarnated version of Vish! Both Bela and Vish are seen waiting for Nagpandit who turns out to be Bela's father.

    Vish Turns Negative

    Ruhi has returned as Bela to avenge her lover (naagraj) Vikrant's death. In this revenge drama, Vish is seen helping Bela. But, Vish turns negative as she has fallen for Mahir, and Bela has got married to him.

    Amrapali Gupta To Enter The Show

    According to the Bollywoodlife report, the viewers will witness a new entry, Amrapali Gupta, who will be seen supporting Vish. She will help Vish in getting closer to Mahir.

    Amrapali’s Character

    According to the entertainment portal's report, Amrapali Gupta will be seen playing the role of Yamini's (Sudha Chandran) daughter. She will be seen as one of the main vamps on the show. Her character will be that of a greedy human, who will want to seize the naagmani and make millions!

