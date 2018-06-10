 »   »   »  Naagin 3 Spoiler: Major Twist During Bela & Yuvi’s Wedding!

Naagin 3 Latest Update: Police Investigates Karan’s Murder Case

Mahir also warns Vish, who asks him to tell Yuvi to stay away from her. Meanwhile, the police enters the place and tells about the investigation (Karan's murder), which disturbs Yuvi's father.

Vish Worried

Mahir manages the situation. As the police looks at the pictures on the projector (they are looking out for a lady who wore the ring that they found at the place of crime), Vish worries as she feels that she would be caught.

Bela Informs About Vish To Mahir

Vish recalls as to how Lord Shiv gave her ‘vardaan' to take revenge on her lover's killers. She sets the projector's screen on fire as she was about to get exposed. Meanwhile, Bela doubts on Vish as she looked nervous and informs Mahir about the same!

Bela Stranded At The Mandap

On the other hand, the family members will be waiting for Yuvi and get worried as he goes missing from his wedding. Seeing Bela stranded at the mandap, the guests will start murmuring about groom's absence.

Mahir & Bela Get Married

Since questions would be raised on Bela and the family, Mahir will get married to her to save her and the family's reputation. So, will Vish kill Yuvi? There are a few spoilers that suggest Vish succeeds in killing Yuvi.

Is Bela, A Naagin?

On the other hand, it is also being said that Bela and Vish are related! Bela is also a Naagin and both of them (she and Vish) would have planned to kill Yuvi at the first chance that the either gets.