 »   »   »  Naagin 3 Spoiler: Major Twist! Mahir Is Vikrant, Vish & Vikrant Wanted To Kill Bela!

Naagin Latest Update: Bela Tries To Kill Mahir

While Sumitra and Andy look for clues at one place, Mahir goes to another place and Bela follows him, hoping to kill him. Just when Bela tries to kill Mahir, Sumitra shouts, which spoils Bela's plan.

Sumitra Suspects Vish

Sumitra sees blood on the walls and feels someone from the family is behind the murder. While Bela fears that her truth would be out, Sumitra suspects Vish is behind the murder.

Vish Leaves The House

The family confronts Vish and Andy asks her to leave the house. Bela remains helpless as Vish leaves the house. Later, Bela is asked by Sumitra to fulfil a family ritual along with Mahir.

Bela Agrees To Do The Family Ritual

Bela doesn't want to go to Kuldevi temple with Mahir to fulfil the ritual, but Vish convinces her as she feels Bela might get a chance to kill Mahir. It is then Bela agrees to go to the temple.

Naagin Spoiler: Bela & Mahir Stuck In Rain

According to the latest spoiler, Bela and Mahir get stuck in rain! The viewers will get to watch some romantic moments between Bela and Mahir.

Bela’s Truth Is Out!

Also, as per the latest promo, the family will get to know that Bela wants to kill Mahir. Apparently, Mahir's sister informs the family members that Bela is the enemy of Mahir!

Mahir is Reincarnated Version Of Vikrant!

There are also other spoilers that are doing the round. One of the spoilers suggests that Mahir is not a human! Yes, it is being said that Mahir is reincarnated version of Vikrant (Rajat Tokas).

Vikrant & Vish Wanted To Kill Bela For Naagmani!

It has to be recalled that Vikrant was not shown dead. It seems that he returns as Mahir. Also another spoiler suggests that Vikrant was not in love with Bela, but he was in love with Vish! Both were behind naagmani, and were trying to kill Ruhi (Karishma Tanna) to get the naagmani.