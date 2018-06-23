English
 »   »   »  Naagin 3 Spoiler: Naagin Bela Is Related To Naagraj Vikrant!

Naagin 3 Spoiler: Naagin Bela Is Related To Naagraj Vikrant!

    Naagin 3 was launched on June 2, 2018! The show which stars Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani, Rajat Tokas, Pearl V Puri and Surbhi Jyoti in the lead roles, has impressed the viewers which is evident on the TRP chart. The show had got a huge opening and shattered the records with massive ratings. Ekta Kapoor and the team had even thanked viewers for their love and support. The show is ruling the TRP chart in the second week as well.

    In the previous episode, we saw as to how Bela refuses to marry Yuvi as he was with Vish at night. Yuvi tries to make her understand that he was just accompanying Vish for a drink, but Bela gets upset. It is then Mahir steps in and makes Bela understand that Yuvi truly loves her and wants to marry her.

    Naagin 3 Latest Update: Bela Left Stranded In Mantap!

    Although Bela gets ready for the wedding, Yuvi goes missing. Mahir decides to get married to Bela to save Bela and family's reputation. Since Bela refuses to marry, Yuvi's father asks Vish to marry Mahir.

    Mahir & Bela Get Married

    Vish happily gets ready to marry Mahir, but when she finds her next target and leaves the mantap. It is then Mahir and Bela get married. Vish gets annoyed on seeing Mahir and Bela together.

    Naagin 3 Spoiler: Mahir Helps Bela In Performing Post Marriage Ritual

    According to the latest spoiler, post marriage Mahir and Bela will be drawn towards each other. During her ‘pehli rasoi rasam', Bela will be seen struggling to cook, while Mahir turns her saviour as he helps her in cooking.

    Vish’s Deadly Attack On Bela

    On seeing Mahir and Bela closer, Vish gets upset and she plans a deadly attack on Bela. However, this time too, Mahir steps in to save his wife, Bela. This enrages Vish!

    Bela Is A Naagin & Is Vikrant’s Sister!

    Apparently, Bela is also a Naagin, but Vish is not aware of it! It is being said that Bela is planted into Sehgal family by someone close to the family! The twist is, Bela is Naagraj Vikrant's sister, who was killed mercilessly and she is in the family to destroy them!

