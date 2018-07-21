 »   »   »  Naagin 3 Spoiler: Vish To Marry Chudail Jamini; Bela Worried!

Related Articles
- Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 3 Retains Top Slot; Kumkum Bhagya & Kundali Bhagya Drop Down!
- Naagin 3’s Pearl V Puri Celebrates His Birthday With Surbhi, Anita, Karishma & Others!
- Naagin 3 Spoiler: Major Twist! Mahir Is Vikrant, Vish & Vikrant Wanted To Kill Bela!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Out Of TRP Race; Qayamat Ki Raat & Kaun Hai Get HUGE Opening
- Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 3 Remains On Top Slot; Ishqbaaz & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Drop Down
- Naagin Actress Mouni Roy Shares A Pic In Lehenga; Fans Worried As She Looks Anorexic & Malnourished
- Naagin 3 Shocking Twist: Bela’s Secret Revealed, Amrapali Gupta To Enter The Show!
- Naagin 3 Spoiler: Naagin Bela Is Related To Naagraj Vikrant!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 3 Retains Its First Spot, Silsila & Dus Ka Dum Enter The TRP Chart!
- Naagin 3 Spoiler: Who Will Get Married To Mahir – Vish Or Bela?
- The Fate Of New Shows Are Out! Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum Gets Lesser Ratings Than Bigg Boss!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 3 & Dance Deewane Get HUGE Opening, Bring Colors TV Back To Top Slot!
The makers of Naagin 3 are keeping the viewers engaged to the show. The viewers are loving Mahir and Bela's chemistry. As the viewers are aware, Bela is a naagrani and wants to take revenge on Mahir. She wants to kill him. But unknowingly, she gets attracted to Mahir! On the other hand, Mahir too, falls in love with Bela. Meanwhile, Vish provokes Bela to kill Mahir, but somehow things do not work and she will be unsuccessful in killing Mahir!
In the latest episode, we saw how Vish and Bela get suspicious about Jamini. In order to know what's Jamini up to, Vish transforms herself into Rehaan. But Vish gets nervous as she doesn't know anything about Rehaan, and asks Bela to help her.
Mahir Gets Jealous!
Every time, Mahir sees Rehaan and Bela together, he gets annoyed (as he is unaware that Rehaan is Vish). To annoy him, Bela even tells him that Rehaan is her ex-boyfriend.
Jamini’s Wedding
May be since Mahir is irritated with Bela and Rehaan's proximity, he might suggest the family members to get them (Rehaan and Jamini) married soon, and hence the wedding!
Jamini Tries To Get Closer To Vish!
Also, Jamini (chudail) finds out that Rehaan is not Rehaan! She will try to get close to him (to know the truth), which suffocates Vish! It has to be seen how Vish manages to escape from Jamini!
Chudali To Marry Vish!
According to the latest promo, Jamini (chudail) is all set to marry Vish. But, the chudail (Jamini) says that if she marries Vish, she will lose all her powers. Chudali even warns Bela that she will lose all her powers, too.
Bela Worried
Bela gets worried for Vish. It has to be seen whether Bela stops Vish aka Rehaan and Chudail aka Jamini's wedding? Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.
Juhi Parmar Hits Back At Ex-husband Sachin Shroff; Says Half The Truth Is Actually As Good As A Lie!