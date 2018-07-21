English
 »   »   »  Naagin 3 Spoiler: Vish To Marry Chudail Jamini; Bela Worried!

Naagin 3 Spoiler: Vish To Marry Chudail Jamini; Bela Worried!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The makers of Naagin 3 are keeping the viewers engaged to the show. The viewers are loving Mahir and Bela's chemistry. As the viewers are aware, Bela is a naagrani and wants to take revenge on Mahir. She wants to kill him. But unknowingly, she gets attracted to Mahir! On the other hand, Mahir too, falls in love with Bela. Meanwhile, Vish provokes Bela to kill Mahir, but somehow things do not work and she will be unsuccessful in killing Mahir!

    In the latest episode, we saw how Vish and Bela get suspicious about Jamini. In order to know what's Jamini up to, Vish transforms herself into Rehaan. But Vish gets nervous as she doesn't know anything about Rehaan, and asks Bela to help her.

    Mahir Gets Jealous!

    Every time, Mahir sees Rehaan and Bela together, he gets annoyed (as he is unaware that Rehaan is Vish). To annoy him, Bela even tells him that Rehaan is her ex-boyfriend.

    Jamini’s Wedding

    May be since Mahir is irritated with Bela and Rehaan's proximity, he might suggest the family members to get them (Rehaan and Jamini) married soon, and hence the wedding!

    Jamini Tries To Get Closer To Vish!

    Also, Jamini (chudail) finds out that Rehaan is not Rehaan! She will try to get close to him (to know the truth), which suffocates Vish! It has to be seen how Vish manages to escape from Jamini!

    Chudali To Marry Vish!

    According to the latest promo, Jamini (chudail) is all set to marry Vish. But, the chudail (Jamini) says that if she marries Vish, she will lose all her powers. Chudali even warns Bela that she will lose all her powers, too.

    Bela Worried

    Bela gets worried for Vish. It has to be seen whether Bela stops Vish aka Rehaan and Chudail aka Jamini's wedding? Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.

    Juhi Parmar Hits Back At Ex-husband Sachin Shroff; Says Half The Truth Is Actually As Good As A Lie!

    Story first published: Saturday, July 21, 2018, 17:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 21, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue