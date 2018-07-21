 »   »   »  Naagin 3 Spoiler: Vish To Marry Chudail Jamini; Bela Worried!

Mahir Gets Jealous!

Every time, Mahir sees Rehaan and Bela together, he gets annoyed (as he is unaware that Rehaan is Vish). To annoy him, Bela even tells him that Rehaan is her ex-boyfriend.

Jamini’s Wedding

May be since Mahir is irritated with Bela and Rehaan's proximity, he might suggest the family members to get them (Rehaan and Jamini) married soon, and hence the wedding!

Jamini Tries To Get Closer To Vish!

Also, Jamini (chudail) finds out that Rehaan is not Rehaan! She will try to get close to him (to know the truth), which suffocates Vish! It has to be seen how Vish manages to escape from Jamini!

Chudali To Marry Vish!

According to the latest promo, Jamini (chudail) is all set to marry Vish. But, the chudail (Jamini) says that if she marries Vish, she will lose all her powers. Chudali even warns Bela that she will lose all her powers, too.

Bela Worried

Bela gets worried for Vish. It has to be seen whether Bela stops Vish aka Rehaan and Chudail aka Jamini's wedding? Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.