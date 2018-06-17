 »   »   »  Naagin 3 Spoiler: Who Will Get Married To Mahir – Vish Or Bela?

Related Articles
- The Fate Of New Shows Are Out! Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum Gets Lesser Ratings Than Bigg Boss!
- Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 3 & Dance Deewane Get HUGE Opening, Bring Colors TV Back To Top Slot!
- Iftaar Parties On Naagin 3, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein & Other TV Shows’ Sets
- TRP Ratings Are Out! Naagin 3 Gets A Huge Opening; Breaks Records With Massive Ratings!
- Naagin 3: Fans Can’t Stop Gushing About Anita Hassanandani; Bela & Mahir Are Already A Hit Jodi!
- Naagin 3 Spoiler: Major Twist During Bela & Yuvi’s Wedding!
- Interesting Facts About The Birthday Girl Surbhi Jyoti!
- Birthday Girl Surbhi Jyoti Looks Resplendent In These Pictures & We Can't Take Our Eyes Off Her
- Ram Kapoor Says He Will Shoot Himself Before He Compares Himself To Salman Khan!
- Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Fame Anita Hassanandani’s Housewarming Party: Ankita Flaunts Her Baby Bump
- Is Pearl V Puri Dating Karishma Tanna? Here’s What The Actor Has To Say
- Naagin 3: Wait What! Surbhi Jyoti Will Not Be Seen In Naagin Avatar On The Show!
Naagin 3 was launched on June 2, 2018. The show that stars, Karishma Tanna, Rajat Tokas, Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani and Pearl V Puri in the lead roles has already impressed the viewers. The show broke records with massive ratings in the opening week itself!
The viewers are aware that Vish is on a mission to kill her lover's killers. She had targeted Yuvi, who is all set to marry Bela. In the previous episode, we saw Vish taking his ex-girlfriend's avatar and first luring him and then killing him!
Mahir’s Promise For Bela
But, his family members and the bride (Bela) are not aware of Yuvi's death. They are seen waiting for him at the mantap. Mahir goes to bring Yuvi, but doesn't find him and gets upset and worried. It has to be recalled that Mahir had promised Bela that he would not let Yuvi upset Bela.
Bela Refuses To Marry Mahir
To fulfil his promise to Bela and to save his family's reputation, Mahir gets dressed as groom and decides to marry Bela. Bela gets to know that the groom is not Yuvi, but Mahir, and refuses to marry him.
Andy Wants Vish To Marry Mahir
Sumitra tries to convince Bela, but in vain. Andy gets furious over the turn of events. One of his friends, will advice Andy to get Mahir married to Vish as it would benefit their business as well.
Vish & Mahir To Get Married!
It has to be recalled that Vish has developed feelings but stops herself! So, after getting Mahir's offer, she immediately agrees and gets dressed as a bride. Seeing Vish as bride, everyone would assume Bela is back. While Vish gets ready to marry Mahir, she finds her next target Ravee and decides to kill her.
Bela & Mahir To Get Married!
According to the spoiler, when Vish goes after Ravee to kill her, Bela gets ready to marry Mahir. Vish returns to the venue and finds Bela sitting at the mantap. She is furious to see Bela and Mahir together.
Vish Furious On Seeing Bela & Yuvi At The Mantap!
Sumitra tells Vish that until she is with the family, no one can harm them and none of her plans would work. On seeing Bela and Mahir taking their vows, Vish gets furious and decides to destroy them!
Fans Have Found Doppelganger Of Bollywood Actor Ranbir Kapoor
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.