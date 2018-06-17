 »   »   »  Naagin 3 Spoiler: Who Will Get Married To Mahir – Vish Or Bela?

Mahir’s Promise For Bela

But, his family members and the bride (Bela) are not aware of Yuvi's death. They are seen waiting for him at the mantap. Mahir goes to bring Yuvi, but doesn't find him and gets upset and worried. It has to be recalled that Mahir had promised Bela that he would not let Yuvi upset Bela.

Bela Refuses To Marry Mahir

To fulfil his promise to Bela and to save his family's reputation, Mahir gets dressed as groom and decides to marry Bela. Bela gets to know that the groom is not Yuvi, but Mahir, and refuses to marry him.

Andy Wants Vish To Marry Mahir

Sumitra tries to convince Bela, but in vain. Andy gets furious over the turn of events. One of his friends, will advice Andy to get Mahir married to Vish as it would benefit their business as well.

Vish & Mahir To Get Married!

It has to be recalled that Vish has developed feelings but stops herself! So, after getting Mahir's offer, she immediately agrees and gets dressed as a bride. Seeing Vish as bride, everyone would assume Bela is back. While Vish gets ready to marry Mahir, she finds her next target Ravee and decides to kill her.

Bela & Mahir To Get Married!

According to the spoiler, when Vish goes after Ravee to kill her, Bela gets ready to marry Mahir. Vish returns to the venue and finds Bela sitting at the mantap. She is furious to see Bela and Mahir together.

Vish Furious On Seeing Bela & Yuvi At The Mantap!

Sumitra tells Vish that until she is with the family, no one can harm them and none of her plans would work. On seeing Bela and Mahir taking their vows, Vish gets furious and decides to destroy them!