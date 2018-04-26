 »   »   » Naagin 3: Surbhi Jyoti’s Look From The Show Leaked; Ishqbaaz’s Neha Laxmi Is Not Part Of The Show!

Surbhi’s Look Leaked!

Well, here it is! While the team was celebrating Pavitra Punia's birthday, we caught a glimpse of Surbhi's look. The actress looked simply gorgeous in white and golden lehenga with the long flowy hair.

Pearl V Puri & Rakshanda Khan In Naagin 3

Since Pavitra was present on Naagin 3 set, we assume that she is also part of the show. Apart from Surbhi and Pavita, we also caught a glimpse of Pearl V Puri and Rakshanda Khan!

Pavitra Punia’s Birthday

Pavitra Punia shared a few videos and wrote, "...late post but not so late post of ma amazing birthday celebrated last night on the sets(🐍)...it's KING who made ma birthday so beautiful and special @parasvchhabrra you mean everything to me❤️💋" - (sic)

Pavitra Is Part Of Naagin 3!

"Thankyou for understanding me so much😘😇and yes of course our entire cast of naagin3)&crew😊love you all so much!P.S- wo nazar utarna proved everything 😇😇💋#love#peace#birthday#friends#shooting#life#entertainment#enterpreneur#queen#king#superman#wonderwoman#loveisintheair#balajitelefilms#mangal#gannu#morepower✊🏻🤘🏻🐍" - (sic)

Rajat Tokas As Naagraj

We had reported that Rajat Tokas will be seen as Naagraj on the show. His beefed-up avatar in the picture that was doing the rounds on social media, had surprised the fans.

Neha Laxmi Iyer Is Not Part Of Naagin 3

Meanwhile, there were reports that Ishqbaaz actor, Neha Laxmi Iyer is also part of the show, but the actress denied the report. She shared a picture on her Insta story which read, "Breaking News. Guys I'm not a part of Naagin 3. It's a very random & fake Rumour. Fake news! - (sic)

Naagin 3 Story

According to report, this season will be about naagin seeking revenge from a group of kids for the death of her partner, Naagraj. Apparently, Karishma and Rajat's characters, who will be seen in human forms, get into altercation with a bunch of bratty rich kids (who will be molesting and abusing Karishma's character).

Karishma Takes Surbhi’s Disguise

Apparently, Naagraj (Rajat) will lose his cool and transform himself into a snake. The kids then shoot Naagraj. The icchadari naagin (Karishma) will then decide to take revenge from kids. Her friend Vish (Anita) will help the naagin in seeking revenge. Apparently, Karishma's character will be seen taking Surbhi Jyoti's disguise.