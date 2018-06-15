 »   »   »  Iftaar Parties On Naagin 3, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein & Other TV Shows’ Sets

Iftaar Party On Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Sets

The YRKKH team celebrated Iftaar together. Moshin Khan's family was also present at the party. The actor was elated as he celebrated Iftaar with his family and girlfriend Shivangi Joshi.

Rajan Shahi

The producer of the show was quoted by IE as saying, "Since we have long schedules, people don't get to celebrate at home, so we enjoy with our work family. The thought came very naturally for us as it's a means of celebrating togetherness beyond religion and status."

Iftaar Party On YRKKH Sets

He further added, "On our sets, we make it a point to treat everyone equally, be it the technicians, hair dresser or light men. It's a conscious decision to make them feel a part of our family, and during such a gathering, we give them major responsibility to play hosts and they enjoy it wholeheartedly."

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Team Celebrates Iftaar

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein team also celebrated the Iftaar. The lead actress of the show, Divyanka Tripathi (seen as Ishita), took to Instagram stories to share the fun pictures.

Naagin 3 Team Has An Iftaar Party

Pearl V Puri, who plays the role of Mahir on Naagin 3, shared picture of their team celebrating Iftaar. He was quoted by IE as saying, "We recently had an Iftaar party on sets and it was a very humbling experience. We have a lot of people working together and if we can contribute some way by just getting together to eat, that's not much to do. Also, I think bonding over food is always a great thing and as Indians we don't really need a reason to celebrate and gorge on food."

Ishq Subhan Allah

An Iftaar party was hosted on the sets of Zee TV's popular show, Ishq Subhan Allah, where all the actors along with the crew members shared a meal together. The lead actress Eisha Singh had shared a few pictures on her Instagram story.

Eisha Singh

Eisha Singh told the leading daily, "The Iftaar on sets also acted as a crash course for me to learn more about the culture. Since our show is based on Muslim background, these get-togethers taught me about the importance of the festival and how it spreads the message of brotherhood. Every day we used to enjoy Iftar with the entire team. The month definitely brought in a lot of bliss for the entire team."

Bepannaah

The entire team of Bepannaah came together for an Iftar party. Colors TV had also shared a video in which the lead actors were seen enjoying the delicious meal with their team. The team posed for pictures and videos, which went viral on social media.