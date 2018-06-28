English
 »   »   »  Naagin Actress Mouni Roy Shares A Pic In Lehenga; Fans Worried As She Looks Anorexic & Malnourished

Naagin Actress Mouni Roy Shares A Pic In Lehenga; Fans Worried As She Looks Anorexic & Malnourished

    Mouni Roy is one of the stylish actresses in the television industry. The Naagin actress is super active on social media and has a huge fan following. She keeps her fans updated by sharing pictures. Recently, the actress, who will be seen in Bollywood film, Gold, shared a picture on her Instagram account and wrote, "Somber & simple , frequently soundless; obnoxious n' er'rything ..." - (sic). The actress indeed looked beautiful in a black and pink coloured lehenga, but her skinny appearance worried fans.

    While a few called her 'anorexic' and 'malnourished', some of them accused her of undergoing lip job. Take a look at fans' comments.

    Fans Feel That Mouni Looks Malnourished

    Parisinghh1103: Why r u looking so weak and ill. - (sic)

    Ssingh56567: Kuch khaya karo... mareli. - (sic)

    Im_meowwww: To be honest, you look pathetically malnourished and not any beautiful. - (sic)

    Hemant, Simran & Raj

    The_onlyhemant: Kuch khaa le. - (sic)

    Simransng5: Haddi and plastic. - (sic)

    Raj_agarwal0603: Please Please Please....Eat Something ! You have Lost too much Weight ! U used to look so damn Good in "Mahadev Serial." - (sic)

    I_amansandhu

    "Tooo much editing on waist area 🤣🤣🤣 dekhna kahi edit krte jrte waist gayab hi na kar dena🤣🤣 I love her in Nagin .. but these edited pics makes her look sick and malnutritioned .. please mouni we like you the way you are .. we don't like u being extra skinny😏" - (sic)

    Akhi_kumkum_dilruba_rahman

    "Dear @imouniroy I am biggest fan of yours Don't mind I know it's your life you can do anything you want yet I have a humble request to you that please eat more you are looking sick and o feel sorry to see you like this you were a pretty Bengali girl after you gone under the knife you became glamorous but now I don't why but your lips are getting bigger Day by Day." - (sic)

    "I don't know but if you had done plastic surgery again I would humbly request you to please don't do it because you don't need it you are beautiful and gorgeous and glamorous please don't take it otherwise I love you and I am your die hard fan no hatred no hard feelings just I'm concerned for you as a fan #spreadlove #bepositive." - (sic)

    _kamal87

    "You are gorgeous inside and out but seeing this pic just really made me feel sick to my stomach..idk maybe just natural human reaction seeing someone so thin. Idk maybe its workload but please be healthy.. being this skinny for anyone is not good." - (sic)

    Rina_april1994

    "Pls don't b so skinny mouni..first I actually thot its a dummy until d pic ws downloaded...n dis botox thing on lips luks awkward...we ol love u..stay healthy...😊" - (sic)

    Bohemianshubh & Anushanaidu22

    Bohemianshubh: Her lips r increasing everyday.. has bee stung it? - (sic)

    Anushanaidu22: @divisha.rastogi23 this is called being extremely anorexic and malnourished!!! Hahaha we are far better. - (sic)

