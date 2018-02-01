 »   »   » Naamkaran Actress Poonam Preet Is All Set To Get Engaged To Beau Sanjay Gagnani This February!

Wedding Date?

The wedding date is not finalised yet. Sanjay was quoted by TOI as saying, "There are no marriage plans as of now. Our careers are our priority and we want to invest our energy and time in work."

Poonam & Sanjay

"Communication is crucial for any relationship to grow," feels Sanjay. Since both of them are from the same professional background, the couple feel that they understand each other better.

Sanjay Says…

Sanjay was quoted as saying, "There's always so much to talk about when you're from the same industry. Exchanging viewpoints, helping each other, criticising, praising, discussing things about the industry... all this help in creating a better understanding."

What Poonam & Sanjay Like The Best About Each Other?

Poonam echoed the same, "When you are in the same profession, especially showbiz, there is no need to clarify when you work overtime." While Sanjay likes Poonam's innocence, the latter was impressed with Sanjay's honesty and caring nature.

Poonam Is Not Marriage-phobic, While Sanjay Was!

Poonam says she is not scared of commitment, "I believe everybody's destiny is different. So, these things don't really bother me. I have faith in my relationship and I'm not at all marriage-phobic. I have always dreamt of a fairytale wedding."

Poonam Made Sanjay Believe In Love

Sanjay, who was initially hesitant as he was marriage-phobic, says Poonam made him believe in love! He says, "I was marriage-phobic. In fact, it has taken me six years to overcome my marriage phobia. It was all because of the bitter experiences I had before I met Poonam. She has made me believe in love again."