 »   »   » Naamkaran, Dil Se Dil Tak, Badho Bahu & 5 Other Popular Shows That Might Soon Go Off Air!

Naamkaran

Zain Imam and Aditi Rahtore's Naamkaran will be going off air on May 18, 2018. The reason for the show going off air is the low ratings. It was also said that online viewership was gradually leading to the decline of ratings, which is not in favour of the channel and the makers. Although the show has managed to get decent ratings recently, the makers have decided not to drag the plot.

Dil Se Dil Tak

Colors' show Dil Se Dil Tak grabbed headlines since the beginning because of its concept and also due to the trouble caused by the lead actor, Siddharth Gupta, who later quit the show. Siddharth was replaced by Rohan Gandotra. Now, there are also reports that Rohan and Jasmin's show is also going off air on May 28 (2018) owing to low TRPs. The actors are unaware of any such development.

Badho Bahu

&TV's show, Badho Bahu starring Prince Narula and Rytasha Rathore is all set to end by next month. But, no official announcement has been made by the crew or the cast of the show. It has to be recalled that there were reports that Rytasha Rathore was getting replaced and the channel is looking for a new female lead, but the actress refused the reports.

Ladoo: Veerpur Ki Mardaani

The second season of Ladoo created a lot of curiosity during its launch, but it failed to deliver. A couple of months after its launch, Ammaji aka Meghna Malik quit the show as she was unhappy with the way her character was shaping up. Later, Shaleen Malhotra's track was also ended as makers were planning a different track. A leap also took place, post which Avika Gor was seen in a new avatar.

But looks like the viewers didn't like the track. Now, it is being said that the show might go off air in May end (2018).

Chandrakanta

Ekta Kapoor's fantasy show, Chandrakanta - Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha, which stars Madhurima Tuli, Urvashi Dholakia, and Vishal Aditya Singh in the lead roles, did not manage to impress the viewers. It is being said that the show might end on June 2, 2018.

Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya

Tejaswi Prakash Wayangankar and Rohit Suchanti's show, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, which was a restructuring of Pehredaar Piya Ki, was launched amidst lot of controversies. The show didn't manage to live up to the expectations of the viewers. It is being said that the show's last episode might be aired on May 25, 2018.

Ek Deewana Tha

Namik Paul, Donal Bisht and Vikram Singh Chauhan's show Ek Deewana Tha created a lot of curiosity during its launch, but failed to gain the ratings. The show took a generation leap of 25 years. Also, Shivani Surve was introduced on the show. But none of them could get the required ratings. Apparently, the show might bid adieu by the end of May 2018.

Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji

According to reports, although Avinesh Rekhi and Rhea Sharma starrer Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji is performing decently on TRP chart, the show might go off air as the channel is set for a revamp. Hence, the shows that aren't performing well are going off air and TSMSP is apparently in the list! But the producer of the show, Shashi Mittal is unaware of any such development as he hasn't received any official confirmation regarding the same.