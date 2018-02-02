 »   »   » Naamkaran: Fans Are UPSET As Sayantani Ghosh Aka Neela Bids Goodbye To The Show!

The makers of Naamkaran are leaving no stones unturned to make the show interesting. We recently updated our readers about the upcoming twist i.e., Neela (Avni's mother) would die after getting shot.
Sayantani Ghosh, who plays the role of Neela, took to social media to bid goodbye to her fans. The viewers seemed extremely upset with the track and want Sayantani back on the show. Have a look at fans' questions and the actress' tweets...
Sayantani Bids Goodbye To Naamkaran
The actress writes, "Taking a moment to celebrate life ,celebrate the most special bond of a mother -daughter ..this bond #neela#Avni was threaded by the warmth of love ,purity of heart and depth of soul ..shall always cherish being #neela in #naamkarann..big thank y to all for the love that has been poured on me ..m touched 🙏🏼."
Sayantani Thanks Mahesh Bhatt
Sayantani shared a few pictures snapped with the director of the show, Mahesh Bhatt and wrote, "Thnk u @MaheshNBhatt.words fail me 2 express d gratitude I feel .thnk 4 coming 2day 2 meet me n giv me dat warm hug 🤗..n yes we will hold each other's hand n walk 2gethr again..n jus like in d pic I knw u'll always b der lik a protective umbrella always lovin me n protecting me."
Fans & Sayantani’s Tweets
When a fan (Sru. ) asked, "Will you come back to show if they planned to bring back Neela again? 😭❤️ #Naamkarann, the actress said, "I love d show ,as I hv mentioned in my earlier tweets it's v dear to me ..a I m the last one from the core team ,it's being an v emotional journey ..so this parting is v difficult ..in d future when n if they call me back ,we will see then ..but I will always b der in spirit."
Is There A Possibility Of Neela’s Return?
Ladydon asks, "And is there even the slightest possibility that neela will return?"
Sayantani: That depends on how things go here on ..such decisions are made based on many things ..if the creative need is that then may be ..but standing today I really dunno what will be the future course of action.
Fans Can’t Digest The Twist!
Sru. 🍃: Isn't the twist that Neela is alive? You are staying in the show? Please, we still have hope. We don't want to let you go. Noooo, please 😭💔 @sayantani0609 #Naamkarann.
Sayantani: An actor is to come n do their job ..what happenes in d show is in the hands of d makers n the audience demand.
A Fan Asks…
💫QUEEN 💫: Hello mam first of all I want to say u portray d character of neela is indeed a strong one&it inspires everyone around d fandom of #naamkarann if u wanna to tell something to this young generation wt it would be? @sayantani0609
Sayantani’s Reply To 💫QUEEN 💫
Sayantani Tweeted, "Be kind n considerate towards all ..show empathy not sympathy ..accept others for who they are n always give ..like #neela did for #Avni."
Sayantani’s Experience
ItsResh: Hai ma'am. ..... how s Ur experience in #naamkaran so far????
Sayantani: It's overwhelming .d show has given me a lot .love respect ,my association wth #bhatt Saab ..it's been an enriching exp.#neela is one of the best roles I hv done ..n at this point der is v lil difference btween #neela n me ..have loved my journey.
