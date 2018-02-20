 »   »   » FRESH PROMO! Naamkaran Takes 10-Year Leap; Neil Turns RJ; Avni Takes Care Of Kids In An Orphanage!

Naamkaran FRESH PROMO: Avni With Kids

In the new promo, Avni (Aditi Rathore) is seen taking care of kids in an orphanage. Avni is seen telling, "Meri tarah parivaar na hone ka dukh, inn masumon ko kabhi nahi hone dungi."

Naamkaran Post Leap: Neil Feels Incomplete Without Avni

As we all know Neil (Zain Imam) is still unaware that Avni is alive. In the promo, Neil feels lonely as he thinks he is incomplete without his love, Avni. He is seen with an actor, who fixes a location for a romantic song.

Why Avni Decides To Stay Away From Neil?

On the other hand, Avni sees Neil's picture and tells that she has been staying away from him since past 10 years. Although she loves him, she is living separately as she wants Neil to be safe.

Neil Turns RJ

It was said that Neil would turn bodyguard of a popular Bollywood actor. But according to the latest report, Neil quits his police job. He is seen as Radio Jockey (RJ) who will be seen talking about love stories with the listeners.

Mahesh Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt shared the new promo and wrote, "Circumstances pulled them apart but will life be able to separate two people destined for each other? Don't miss #Naamkarann, 10 saal baad, Tonight at 9pm on @StarPlus."