 »   »   » Mahesh Bhatt Pays Tribute To Reema Lagoo, Says She Infused Life Into His Show Naamkaran!

Mahesh Bhatt Pays Tribute To Reema Lagoo On Her First Death Anniversary

It has to be recalled that Reema played the role of Dayawanti on the show. The director of the show, Mahesh Bhatt shared an emotional post about Reema on her first death anniversary.

Reema Infused Life Into His Show Naamkaran

Mahesh Bhatt wrote, "Reema Ji began her journey with me with Aashiqui. She was an exceptional person and an actor with great emotional depth. It was she who infused life into my show Naamkaran . I am so fortunate to have met her on this journey of life. 🙏." - (sic)

Fans Paid Tribute To The Veteran Actress, Want Naamkaran 2

Even fans got emotional and paid tribute to the late veteran actress. A few fans were also upset that they lost their favourite actress on this date (May 18), and losing their favourite show on the same date as well! They requested the director to bring Naamkaran Season 2.

Read Tweets: Aarhaam

"What a tribute u have given we never seen like this 1death anivarsary u closed the show thank u @MaheshNBhatt #Naamkarann." - (sic)

Jitendra Yadav

"She is living as real mother for all movie lovers in Indian Cinema. And ashiqui is always blinking in my mind with strongest mother role. Thanks bhatt Sir to bring her in front of all of us. Wishing you best always. She is always alive in our heart and souls." - (sic)

Ramamurthy

"A wonderful versatile actress.Still remember her comedy serials like.Tu tu mein mein and Shrimanjee aur Shrimati..." - (sic)

Beema

"18th,may 2017 we lost her. 18thmay 2018 we lost our show naamkaran. We give love support and time to them. But thy give nothing. today iam crying badly because I lost my most interesting show naamkaran.when the last episode see istop watching star plus I can do." - (sic)

Nancy

"Bhatt sir for sake of Reema mam or a tribute to a legendary actress plz give Naamkaran season 2 it's a humble request from all Naamkaran fans we don't want to miss excellent show and excellent team zain and aditi plz sir just one more season with Naamkarann zain and aditi." - (sic)

Pawan

"When i know about namkaran will be stop in few days. Then I. Cry sir. And our mind is stressed so sir dont stop namkaran. If you do this. Sir plese start the new season of this show with avni and neil specially both not others avni ir neil ye jodi hi best hai sir." - (sic)