 »   »   » Naamkaran: Goodbyes Are Hard! AvNeil Reunite, Fans Get Emotional As The Show Airs Its Last Episode!

Naamkaran Last Episode: Neil In Dilemma

For those who missed the last episode - Neil was all set to get married to Mitali, even though his father asks him to bring his family, Avni and Mowgli back. But Neil feels that Avni is complete without him and he should fulfil the promise he had made to Mitali.

Neil All Set To Marry Mitali

As promised he and Mitali are all set to take pheras. But Neil realises that he still loves Avni and can't live without her. Seeing Neil lost, Mitali, as a good friend, asks him to reunite with Avni.

Avni & Neil’s Emotional Reunion

Avni, who was with Mowgli and all set to leave Mumbai, will be shocked to see Neil. He then tells her that he has come to take his wife and son home! They confess their love for each other and we see an emotional reunion of Avneil and Mowgli.

Fans Extremely Disappointed

Fans were extremely disappointed with Naamkaran's end as they wanted to see more! They felt it was not the desired end and were upset that they won't be able to see their favourite AvNeil anymore. They took to social media to express their disappointment. They also started trending #NaamkarannLivesForever on Twitter.

Sarika & Mahashweta

Sarika Pawar: ‏AvNeil hug One Last time 😭😭❤❤Bg music Naamkarann song. Please dont leave us 😭 #Naamkarann. - (sic)

Mahashweta: Mujhe abb bas rone do iss gam ko behne do ... Yeh sath jo chut raha usse abb ...#NaamkarannLivesForever. - (sic)

‏@kryanidsouza

"Today I am broken and sad because the show I love the most has come to an abrupt end.... But kya Shikayat karna unn logo se jinke dillon main ehsaas hi naa ho unke galtiyo kaa.. #NaamkarannLivesForever." - (sic)

Supriya Deverkonda

‏"#Naamkarann Chalte Chalte mere geet yaad rakhna kabhi alvida naa kehna kabhi alvida naa kehna. Same goes for this this will be in my heart always. So I won't say bye. I won't say alvida. As I will still fight for it." - (sic)

Ana! 💫

‏"For Others Naamkarann/AvNeil May Be Merely A Show Bt For Us It's A Part Of R Lives. We've Literally Lived Each And Every Sec Of AvNeil's Journey With Them. Each Moment Of Them Are Precious For Us! ❤️ #Naamkarann." - (sic)

