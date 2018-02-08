 »   »   » Naamkaran MAJOR TWIST: Neil & Avni To Make LOVE; The Show To Take A LEAP; Sana Sheikh To Re-enter!

Neil & Avni Remarry

But, before the leap happens, the viewers will get to watch romantic moments between their favourite jodi, Neil and Avni. According to the latest spoiler, Neil and Avni will remarry.

Neil & Avni’s Romantic Moment

Yes, you read it right! Their room will be beautifully decorated with candles and flowers. The couple will take pheras and Neil will be seen applying sindoor on Avni's forehead.

Neil & Avni Make Love

Avni gets emotional and cries as she realises how much Neil loves her. Neil and Avni will consummate their marriage. Apparently, the consummation scene will be aesthetically shot.

Naamkaran To Take Leap; Neil Turns Bodyguard!

Also, it is being said that the show will be taking 5-year-leap. Post leap, Neil will be seen as a bodyguard of a Bollywood actor, Karan Kapoor. It is also said that Karan will fall in love with Avni!

Payal Bhojwani To Enter The Show

Also, the leap will make way for two new entries - Payal Bhojwani and Bhavesh Balchandani. Payal, who was seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, will play Mishti's grownup character.

Bhavesh Balchandani To Enter The Show

Bhavesh, who was seen in Veera, will be seen playing an important character, Samrat. Mishti and Samrat will be seen having soft corner for each other! The post leap drama is expected to start next week.

Sana Sheikh To Re-enter The Show

It has to be recalled that Sana (Amin) Sheikh played the role of Avantika and she had helped Neil and Avni, when Dayawanti was trying to expose the Avni. Now, it is also being said that the actress will re-enter the show. She might create problem between Neil and Avni!