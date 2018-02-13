 »   »   » Naamkaran NEW TWIST! Avni Dies After Marrying Vidyut; Is Aditi Rathore Bidding Goodbye To The Show?

Aditi Rathore To Bid Adieu To The Show?

According to the latest report, Aditi's character, Avni will be shown dead. The actress was quoted by IANS as saying, "Yes, I will be seen dying on the show. Naamkaran has given me so much as an actor, so anything for it."

Avni Gets Ready To Marry Vidyut

But, here's the twist... According to the latest spoiler, Vidyut wants to marry Avni and shockingly, Avni agrees to the wedding! The wedding arrangements are done at Vidyut's house.

Avni’s Master Plan!

Wondering as to why Avni agreed to marry Vidyut? Apparently, Avni wants to destroy Vidyut and she has her plans ready. She also gets Mishti to Vidyut's house and he accepts her as well.

Vidyut Showers Love On Avni!

On seeing Avni in the bridal dress, Vidyut is happy and showers her with gifts (jewellery). He is totally mad about Avni and has even made a scrapbook for her in which he had written shayaris for her.

Avni Sets The House On Fire!

Just when Vidyut thinks that his plan has become successful, Avni executes her plan. She turns the wedding fire into a pyre for Vidyut! She sets the house on fire and escapes with Mishti.

Avni Dies!

According to the latest spoiler, Avni will be seen shouting for help, while Neil rushes to the spot to rescue her. He gets hurt and is unsuccessful in saving her.

Vidyut & Neil Fight

Apparently, Avni uses her body double as her dead body. Neil and Vidyut are unaware of Avni's plan. Neil fights with Vidyut, who begs the former to get Avni back.

Avni Haunts Vidyut

Neil's family is shattered on knowing Avni is no more. Meanwhile, Avni executes her second plan. She comes in front of Vidyut as a ghost and tortures him. On seeing Avni's scarred face, Vidyut gets scared and runs away.

Avni Is NOT DEAD!

As per the spoiler, Avni is not dead and Aditi Rathore is going nowhere! Coming back to the show, we had updated our readers that the show would be taking a leap and Neil will be seen as the bodyguard of a Bollywood actor.

Zaan Khan To Enter The Show!

According to the latest update, Zaan Khan will be seen as a Bollywood actor on the show. Also, we had reported that Sana Amin Sheikh will also be entering the show. Post leap, both the characters will be creating trouble in Avni and Neil's lives.