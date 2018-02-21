 »   »   » Meet The CRAZY PALTAN Aditi Rathore, Vahbiz & Others At Poonam Preet & Sanjay Gagnani's Engagement

Poonam Preet & Sanjay Gagnani’s Engagement

Poonam and Sanjay looked lovely during their engagement. Poonam looked beautiful in a light ping lehenga choli, while Sanjay looked dapper in a white and navy blue bandhgala sherwani.

Who All Attended Poonam & Sanjay’s Engagement?

Poonam's Naamkaran friend, Aditi Rathore, and EK Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani co-actor, Zaan Khan, Sanjay's Kundali Bhagya friends, Ruhi Chaturvedi and Abhishek Kapur, Shivya Pathania, Kinshuk Vaidya and Vahbiz Dorabjee were among a few who attended their engagement ceremony.

Wedding Date?

The wedding date has not been finalised yet. Regarding the same, Sanjay was quoted by TOI as saying, "There are no marriage plans as of now. Our careers are our priority and we want to invest our energy and time in work."

Abhishek Kapur Attends Poonam & Sanjay’s Engagement

Sharing a few pictures from the engagement ceremony, Abhishek wrote, "Congratulations @sanjaygagnaniofficial and @poonampreet7 may you both be blessed together forever and thanks for a fabulous evening had a lotta fun ❤️🤗 #aboutlastnight #poonjaykisagai #love."

Shivya Pathania Attends PooNjay’s Engagement

Shivya too posted a few pictures from the engagement ceremony and wrote, "This is my Happinesss wala high ❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘 #poonjaykisagai... Congratulations the bestest people @sanjaygagnaniofficial @poonampreet7 ❤️❤️All hearts,all love...Have a happy happy future ahead❤️😘😘 P.S. Main ladke wali hun kyun @sanjaygagnaniofficial heheheh @vahbz ❤️."

Kinshuk Vaidya

Sharing a picture, Kinshuk wrote, "Good morning.. and congratulations @sanjaygagnaniofficial and @poonampreet7 once again for your wonderful journey ahead together... love you guys... 😘😘😘 #poonjaykisagai ... #weddingstories #throwbacktuesday #poonjaykisagai #mornings #nights #l4l."

Vahbiz Dorabjee

Vahbiz Dorabjee shared a picture snapped with the couple and wrote, "Badhai ho Badhai..Mere sweethearts ki ho gayi Sagai🤗🤗🤗 #poonjaykisagai @sanjaygagnaniofficial @poonampreet7."

Meet The Crazy Paltan

Vahbiz Dorabjee shared a group picture and wrote, "The Crazy Paltan at #poonjaykisagai ... Love you loads @sanjaygagnaniofficial @poonampreet7."

Zaan

Zaan shared a video in which he and his friends are seen having ‘masti' with Sanjay Gagnani. He wrote, "Congratulations @sanjaygagnaniofficial and @poonampreet7 Love you guys😊🤗 may Allah bless you both 💫⭐️ Surat was supaaaaa funnnnn😀😀😀."