 »   »   » Naamkaran: Sayantani Ghosh Gets Emotional At Her Farewell Party; Shares Good Old Memories (PICS)

Sayantani’s Farewell Party

Sayantani shared an emotional post, "It hurts ..yet I smile ..it's hurts as it ends ,but I smile as it happened..one of d most memorable paths of my life ,thank u to all for their lov n support,thank u for loving n respecting #neela .."

Sayantani Gets Emotional

"... words fail me but my deepest gratitude to @maheshfilm for trusting me with #neela,thank u @guroudev @dhavaljgada for being the nicest ppl u are ,for being d fantastic producers u are n most imp the great friends u have been..."

Sayantani Thanks The Team & The Channel

"...my best wishes for u always ..thank u @starplus for believing in #naamkarann..love to d cast n crew ,we r a great team..n thank u universe for showering me with the immense love n respect 🙏🏼..blessed 😇.."

Sayantani Writes…

Sayantani shared a few pictures from her farewell party and wrote, "When d team showers u with love n respect ..happy n proud moment ..#naamkarann#starplus#farewell."

Sayantani’s Naamkaran Team

Sharing a collage, the actress wrote, "Will miss u all @shrutiulfat @nilukohli @zainimam_official @ad_aditirathore93 @gautamvigim @jahaanarora_official @ssanjaysswaraaj ..happy trails to u all until we meet again ❤️."

Sayantani’s Memories From Naamkaran Sets

The actress has also been sharing many pictures (both old and new ones) on Twitter. Sharing these set of pictures sayantani wrote, "Sharing n Remembering the beautiful moments I have had in #Naamkaran ..shall cherish them always ..@MaheshNBhatt @virafpatel @Barkha2812 @ArsheenNamdar @guroudevbhalla n #reemaji remembering u fondly.

Sayantani’s Old Memories

She further wrote, "More moments with @Barkha2812 @ArsheenNamdar @guroudevbhalla @gada_dhaval @virafpatel #aditi."

Sayantani With Mahesh Bhatt & Naamkaran Team

Sharing another set of pictures snapped with the team and the director, Mahesh Bhatt, the actress wrote, "Precious journey with @MaheshNBhatt @zainimam01 #shruti @neelukohliactor #manini#sanjajyji ..#naamkaran ..gratitude🙏🏼."

Nilu & Sayantani

Nilu Kohli wrote, "Will miss you.💖💖but only on the set.the trio lives onnnnnnnnn❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗."

Jahaan & Sayantani

Jahaan Arora shared a picture snapped with Sayantani and wrote, "Gonna miss you on set Ms Beautiful....Love n Respect:)"