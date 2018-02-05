 »   »   » Naamkaran: Sayantani Ghosh Gets Emotional At Her Farewell Party; Shares Good Old Memories (PICS)

It was not only shocking for the ardent viewers of Naamkaran, but also for the actress, Sayantani Ghosh as she was told about her role (Neela) ending on the show. The actress had shared many pictures recalling her good old days on the sets of the show.
The fans are also upset with the actress' exit and wanted her back on the show. Recently, the actress was given a farewell party. The actress not only shared an emotional post, but also shared many pictures of the beautiful moments that she had on the sets. Check out the pictures...
Sayantani’s Farewell Party
Sayantani shared an emotional post, "It hurts ..yet I smile ..it's hurts as it ends ,but I smile as it happened..one of d most memorable paths of my life ,thank u to all for their lov n support,thank u for loving n respecting #neela .."
Sayantani Gets Emotional
"... words fail me but my deepest gratitude to @maheshfilm for trusting me with #neela,thank u @guroudev @dhavaljgada for being the nicest ppl u are ,for being d fantastic producers u are n most imp the great friends u have been..."
Sayantani Thanks The Team & The Channel
"...my best wishes for u always ..thank u @starplus for believing in #naamkarann..love to d cast n crew ,we r a great team..n thank u universe for showering me with the immense love n respect 🙏🏼..blessed 😇.."
Sayantani Writes…
Sayantani shared a few pictures from her farewell party and wrote, "When d team showers u with love n respect ..happy n proud moment ..#naamkarann#starplus#farewell."
Sayantani’s Naamkaran Team
Sharing a collage, the actress wrote, "Will miss u all @shrutiulfat @nilukohli @zainimam_official @ad_aditirathore93 @gautamvigim @jahaanarora_official @ssanjaysswaraaj ..happy trails to u all until we meet again ❤️."
Sayantani’s Memories From Naamkaran Sets
The actress has also been sharing many pictures (both old and new ones) on Twitter. Sharing these set of pictures sayantani wrote, "Sharing n Remembering the beautiful moments I have had in #Naamkaran ..shall cherish them always ..@MaheshNBhatt @virafpatel @Barkha2812 @ArsheenNamdar @guroudevbhalla n #reemaji remembering u fondly.
Sayantani’s Old Memories
She further wrote, "More moments with @Barkha2812 @ArsheenNamdar @guroudevbhalla @gada_dhaval @virafpatel #aditi."
Sayantani With Mahesh Bhatt & Naamkaran Team
Sharing another set of pictures snapped with the team and the director, Mahesh Bhatt, the actress wrote, "Precious journey with @MaheshNBhatt @zainimam01 #shruti @neelukohliactor #manini#sanjajyji ..#naamkaran ..gratitude🙏🏼."
Nilu & Sayantani
Nilu Kohli wrote, "Will miss you.💖💖but only on the set.the trio lives onnnnnnnnn❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗."
Jahaan & Sayantani
Jahaan Arora shared a picture snapped with Sayantani and wrote, "Gonna miss you on set Ms Beautiful....Love n Respect:)"
