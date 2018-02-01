 »   »   » Naamkaran SPOILER ALERT: Vidyut’s Goons Attack Avni; Neela Dies After Getting Shot!

In the latest episode of Naamkaran, we witnessed Neil's family members welcoming Avni (Aditi Rathore) home. Neil (Zain Imam) is also given a few tasks to prove his love for Avni and he succeeds in all of them. During the welcome party, the family members plan to have a family photoshoot.

Just when everything was going right, a tragedy strikes the family. As the viewers saw, Vidyut escapes from Neil's clutches. He is back in Neil and Avni lives to ruin them! Read on to know the upcoming twist...

Neil & Avni Fight With Vidyut’s Goons Vidyut's goons attack Neil's family! Neil fights with goons, while Avni too, chases the goons and thrashes them. Unfortunately, during the fight, Avni gets shot on her leg. While the family members come to Avni's rescue, the goons escape. Neela Dies After Being Shot But, Vidyut's fight is not yet over! According to the latest spoiler, during Avni's welcome party, Avni's mother, Neela gets shot and dies! Avni and family members are left shaken! Avni Performs The Last Rites Of Her Mother! Avni and Neil's family perform the final rites of Neela. Avni is completely shattered with Neela's death as she was Avni's strength and never thought her mother would leave her alone, again! She recalls her childhood, while lighting the pyre! Avni Blames Herself For Neela’s Death! While Neil tries to console Avni, she blames herself for her mother's death and cries, "Hain mein barbaadi hoon; Mein mere apnoke liye barbaadi hoon."

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show...

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,