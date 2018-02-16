 »   »   » Naamkaran SPOILER: Avni In NEW LOOK; Reema Lagoo’s Daughter To Enter The Show!

Avni Fakes Her Death!

As we revealed, Avni fakes her death. She will be seen haunting Vidyut and scares him to death by appearing as a ghost. Avni doesn't reveal about her plan to Neil as well.

Avni In Temple

So, even Neil is unaware that Avni is alive. Avni is upset as she had to part ways from Neil to punish Vidyut. In the upcoming episode, Avni's goes to the temple and prays for Neil's well-being.

Avni In NEW LOOK

Avni has chopped off her hair. She is in fact, seen in a different look. Meanwhile, Neil will also be seen in the same temple. He finds Avni's locket in the temple and gets thinking.

Aditi Rathore

It is said that she would kill Vidyut and get jailed. In an accident (in jail), she will be shown dead. It is also being said that she will suffer memory loss! Aditi Rathore reveals that she the story will take an interesting turn as new character will enter the show.

Avni Has Stopped Fighting Back!

Aditi was quoted by IANS as saying, "Avni has completely finished herself. Her story in the past is over. She has stopped fighting back and has accepted things as they are."

Avni Doesn't Want To Trouble Her Family

The actress further added, "She (Avni) is no longer aggressive. She tries to be happy but she is upset and misses her family but she doesn't want trouble for her family."

Aditi On Neela's Death

Many fans are upset with Sayantani Ghosh's exit. Aditi also revealed the reason for killing Neela on the show, "Whosoever was in Avni's life is dead. She feels that Ayesha ma and Neela ma sacrificed their lives for her."

Aditi Adds...

"Avni doesn't want something happening to her husband Neil. She doesn't want people like Vidyut to hurt her family again, so she chose to walk away from their lives."

Reema Lagoo’s Daughter To Enter The Show!

The show will be taking five years leap. Recently, there were reports of Neena Gupta entering the show. Now, there are also reports that late actress, Reema Lagoo's (who played the role of Dayawanti on the show) daughter, Mrunmayee Lagoo might enter the show. It is being said that Mrunmayee will be seen playing the villain.

Aditi's New Character, Nilanjana

Although Aditi was tight-lipped about the new cast, but revealed that her character will be called Nilanjana. When asked whether the leap will help the show, Aditi said, "When people see the same story and cast members, the audience gets bored."

Naamkaran Will Get More Interesting!

"Now, there will be lots of new faces and stories. Avni has made herself disappear from her family's lives. What will be her destiny? The story will be more interesting."

'Audiences Will Be Entertained For Sure!'

She further added, "Whenever the show takes a leap, characters and story become interesting. So the audience will be entertained for sure."