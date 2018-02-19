 »   »   » Naamkaran SPOILER: Avni’s New Look REVEALED; Soni Singh Aka Suneheri Re-enters The Show!

Avni As Nilanjana

Post leap, Avni will be seen as Nilanjana, where she will be seen in a new look. Ditching the sari, Avni will be seen in a casual and geeky look. She is seen near a beach along with a few kids.

Avni Stays Away From Her Family

Apparently, Avni will be taking care of an orphanage. Mishti, who is grown up, is also seen playing with kids. Also, Avni's jail mate, Suneheri (Soni Singh) will make a re-entry. She will be seen in a new avatar, post leap.

Soni Singh Aka Suneheri Re-enters The Show

Regarding her role, the actress told an entertainment portal, "My character in the show started with funny shades. I was a fun loving girl who use to enjoy her life relating herself to Bollywood celebs and it turned grey for sometime which latter again turned positive."

Soni Says…

"I was helpful and emotional to the people around me. I was in jail then. But now after the leap in the show my character has altered and I'm playing a philanthropist. I will be seen putting up with an NGO."

Soni Singh’s New Look In Naamkaran

Regarding her look, the actress said, "Earlier in Naamkaran, I was seen as one of the prisoners, I used to wear only a jail uniform. But, now I have got an amazing look to portray."

Suneheri Undergoes Major Transformation

The actress further adds, "My character Suneheri will be seen in Indo-western looks. Western stylist saree in Indian style with black metal jewellery. I am really excited."

Neil Shattered

On the other hand, Neil is shattered because of Avni's death. He is still not able to come out of the shock. While he recalls his days spent with Avni, he watches a lady, who is dressed just like Avni.

Neil Mistakes A Lady To Be Avni!

Apparently, the lady will be shooting for a scene, but Neil mistakes her to be Avni and saves her from a speeding car. He later realises that she is not Avni and apologises to her.