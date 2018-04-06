 »   »   » Naamkaran Spoiler: Avni SLAPS Saisha As She Gets To Know She Is Pregnant!

Avni Arrested

Meanwhile, Avni gets arrested as she had defamed MLA Vidyut. She had faked her death to put Vidyut behind bars. Neil comes to Avni's rescue and bails her out.

KK Wants To Marry Saisha

On the other hand, KK reveals to his mother Kamini that he loves Saisha. He even asks her to let them get married. This irks Kamini, who shouts back at KK.

Saisha Goes Missing

In the upcoming episodes, Saisha's wedding with KK breaks. Upset with the development, Saisha leaves Sukoon house. Avni, Neil and Sukoon house kids get tensed as Saisha goes missing.

Saisha Is Pregnant

Later, Avni will get to know that her daughter, Saisha is pregnant with KK's child. She also gets to know that Saisha has been hiding this since a long time.

Avni Slaps Saisha

After knowing the truth, Avni loses her cool and slaps Saisha. On the other hand, Saisha is shattered and is seen crying uncontrollably the entire day. She also confesses to Avni that she loves KK.

Avni & Saisha

Avni, who could not see Saisha cry uncontrollably, caresses her. Saisha apologises to everyone and Avni. She tells Avni that she can beat her, but cannot leave her alone.

Will Avni & Neil Get Saisha Married To KK?

It has to be seen as to how Neil and Avni control the situation. Will they get Saisha and KK married? How will Kamini react to this? Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show!