 »   »   » Naamkaran: Avni To Expose Kamini; The Show To Be Replaced By Krishna Chali London!

Star Plus is all set for a revamp. Recently, we had reported that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's time-slot has been assigned to a new show, Maryam Khan - Reporting Live. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is getting a new time-slot i.e., 10.30 PM.
Also, it is known to all that the popular show, Naamkaran starring Aditi Rathore and Zain Imam, is going off air on May 18(2018), owing to low TRP.
Naamkaran To Be Replaced By Krishna Chali London
According to the latest report, the primetime slot of 9 PM (of Naamkaran), has been allotted to a new show, Krishna Chali London. Apparently, the show will premiere from May 21 (2018).
Krishna Chali London Story
The new show revolves around two young lovers Krishna and Radhe, both opposite characters. While Krishna is highly ambitious and wants to achieve a lot in life, Radhe is a simple and sweet guy, who doesn't have any ambitions in life. Megha Chakraborty and Gaurav Sareen will be seen playing the lead roles.
Naamkaran Latest Update: Mowgli’s Custody Case
Meanwhile, Naamkaran's current track deals with custody battle of Mowgli between Avni and Neil. This is having an adverse effect on Mowgli, while Avni is worried about him.
Kamini Wants To Destroy Avni
On the other hand, Kamini who has vowed to destroy Avni, would appoint a lawyer and ask him to adopt as many as kids from Avni's orphanage, Sukoon House, so that she can use them in child trafficking.
Kamini’s Child Trafficking Business
Avni, who isn't aware of Kamini's motive, is happy to see that more children are adopted from the orphanage, thinking they are getting good families. But the sudden increase in adoption will make Avni suspicious.
Avni Takes Mitali’s Help
After noticing that Avni's attention is diverted, she starts child trafficking. There will also be an attempt to kidnap Mowgli. Avni feels something fishy and take Mitali's help to find out about the adoptions - whether it is legit or not!
Avni & Mitali Expose Kamini
Eventually, Avni and Mitali find out that Kamini is behind all these and she is involved in child trafficking. Kamini gets arrested and this is how her character will end.
